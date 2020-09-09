Top 10 Cyber Security Website for Insecurity Blogger to Read 2020

The year 2020 has been changing. So is the world of the internet. Hack, malware, and ransomware are the everyday norms you’ll see and hear in the world news headlines today. Some lose millions, few lose their entire life savings and many lose their site’s revenue due to website been hacked, just because the hacked victims do not take extra precaution on their online and website security. For bloggers or people with jobs that involve being online most of the day, cyber security should be on top of their priority.

With the changing cyber world, there is a need to, or rather require to be “extra aware” of this kind of danger impose on online users every single day. Data protection and security is of immense importance for blogger and online users as 2020 is full of surprises. So it’s best to keep yourself updated and protected.

Here are the top 10 Cyber Security website to learn about Online Security

1. Graham Cluley

Graham Cluley started to speak to the public about online safety and security through his blog in the early ’90s. He instructs and teaches others about the breach of trust and data and is an independent computer security analyst. His ultimate roles included the formation of the famous Dr. Solomons Antivirus Platform, Sophos, and McAfee for Windows. His articles are read by a huge number of readers and reach around 140K

2. Krebs On Security

The blog KrebsOnSecurity.com is a successful blog that contains happenings and investigative stories in the cybercrime and computer security industries. This curiosity and huge investment were sparked when Brian Kerb’s home network was hacked by a Chinese hacking group during 2001. The most recent investigation story is about the online CPA information taken over by hackers and also the data breaches on Facebook. Other common categories include the latest global threats, safety alerts, and news, privacy breaches, and cyber-criminals.

3. CSO Online

All the current data and information about information, cyber and business security can be found at csoonline.com. Their blog CSO (from IDG) covers a broad area of risk mitigation and safety information. The blog mainly features on the news, analysis and research of access management, identity and loss prevention.

4. Schneier on Security

Bruce Schneier created the blog named Schneier on Security aims at information about patching, internet security, hacking and alarms. The main feature of this blog is on consumer safety information and also safety tips for industries. He is a pro in understanding the online threats and their motive behind creating them. He is also referred to as the “go-to” man about all the cybersecurity information.



5. Hacker Combat

When it comes to learning about the cybersecurity world, it’s latest development and news, Hacker Combat community is the ultimate blog to visit. Your company can be saved from the IT threats evolving every day by utilizing the tips and tricks provided by the security experts. This community promotes various ideal platforms such as event management organization, start-up promotions and also helps the security geeks. It is an ideal blog that covers almost all the hacking and security news besides having a discussion forum where the experts can comment and guide on any IT security-related issues.

6. Tao Security

A large number of cyber-attacks happen in China. This led to the introduction of Tao Security by Richard Betjtlich. He specializes in the cyber-criminal world and malicious business network attacks, specifically about the Chinese criminals. He started the blog in 2013 and contains a range of distinctive issues such as how to protect the Western interest against intruders. He also promotes Network Security Monitoring besides responding and detecting any potential threats to global organizations.

7. The Last Watchdog

The Pulitzer Award-Winning journalist, Byron V. Acohido is also known as a cybersecurity blogging leader. He is the editor of The Last Watchdog which contains unique stellar coverages, videos, podcasts and articles about privacy distilled and the issues of complex security for the intelligent audience.

8. McAfee Security Blog

McAfee is a very common software that most of us use in our computers or laptops to protect and secure it. It is referred to as the world leader in independent cybersecurity companies. McAfee also has a blog called McAfee Security blog. The information provided in the blog is helpful to keep the business informed about the happenings in the cyber world. It offers a range of tips and techniques by the experts that will make the data secure all the time. Information about online threats, malware trends and the most recent updates and news can be found on this website.

9. GBHackers

The latest information about the IT industry can be found in the GBHackers.com blog. It is a cybersecurity platform whose goal is to protect the digital community against cyber threats. They do it by educating the internet community about any updates and security information. All the current hacking news, security updates and hacking tutorials are shared in their platform. Their aim is to outpace the cybersecurity world.

10. Forbes Cyber security

Forbes is a leader among the cybersecurity blogs. It informs the reader about the latest threats in the IT world along with providing concurrent news about reliable tools, authoritative analysis, contributions and cybersecurity.

Final summary

With so many things going around in the world, many of the big company blogs outline that the best way to keep an organisation protected is to simply get their staff and work employees get a police check done. It is common practice for businesses based in Victoria, Australia. There are a huge number of scammers or frauds happening and the ideal solution to be secured and safe is through a background check.

Images courtesy of istockphoto