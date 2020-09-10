Safe Blogging: How To Protect Yourself From Online Threats

It’s no secret that the internet is filled with many things, and that includes our personal information.

Even with the advancement in technology, hackers still find a way to breach websites and personal online accounts.

The question lies: how do you make sure your data is safe?

Check out some ways you can protect yourself and have a safe blogging experience below.

Keep Your Data Private

If you haven’t been the safest internet user, then chances are, you are vulnerable.

The biggest search engine, Google, is certainly not 100% safe to use. It has been reported that some Chrome extensions have been harvesting data without your knowledge.

If you are worried and want to enhance your web security, the simplest solution would be to use a proxy. Click here for more.

A proxy is a server that acts as a gateway between your device and the internet. It also provides increased security and performance when accessing the internet.

It can mask certain things like your location, search history, or anything that companies can use to their liking.

Apart from shielding your data from threats, using a proxy have other several benefits.

It keeps your anonymity

It can change your IP address

You can use various accounts on a single device

You can enjoy a fast and reliable connection

While Chrome is the most popular browser, it’s also the top candidate for hackers to breach. You can try switching to DuckDuckGo or Brave to further your online privacy and security.

These two browsers can block ads, block website trackers, and protect your searches which make them safer than Chrome security-wise.

Use the Right Antivirus

Antivirus applications like Avast have been selling users data to big corporations for millions of dollars.

When you hear stories like this, you’ll wonder what kind of data they have on you, primarily if you use the internet a lot.

When you have an antivirus running in your device 24 hours a day, it’s essential that what you have performs efficiently and is safe to use.

When choosing the best antivirus, look out for these factors below:

Easy to use

Light system load

Proactive in detecting threats

Effective in removing malware

Includes comprehensive functions like a firewall and spam filtering

Security software isn’t all perfect. But make sure that you pick the one that’s efficient at specific tasks and avoid those that have been involved with data breaches.

Protect Your Passwords

Protecting your password is one of the essential things you can do to keep your online information secured.

Hackers can easily break into your account if your password is not secure. There have been reports of identity theft because people use weak passwords and use them on multiple accounts.

Some things to keep in mind when creating your password:

Use long passwords with characters

Don’t use your name

Don’t use words from the dictionary

Don’t use a single password across multiple online accounts

To protect yourself, install a password manager like LastPass or 1Password, which will autofill your passwords and prevent keyloggers from recording your information.

Lastly, make sure not to click links or download files on emails from unknown senders as these may be phishing sites that can steal your information.

Install Website Security

You may think that you are far from being targeted online. However, hacking happens all the time everywhere

If you own a website, installing SSL should be first on your list.

Here are some additional website security tips to keep in mind.

Find a great hosting provider

An exploited server may keep you from doing anything on your website. If your hosting provider’s security is low, your site may also be compromised.

Read the reviews and don’t settle for providers you don’t feel confident enough.

Regularly back up your data

Maximize your hosting provider’s regular back up but keep a back up for yourself too.

It’s always best to have an offline backup in case of any online threats to your website.

Keep your CMS updated

Regularly check if there are any vulnerabilities on your website and be sure to update it as soon as possible. Enable automatic updates if your CMS supports it.

Conclusion

It’s better to be over the top when it comes to your online security.

Site owners should approach their websites as a whole and choose programs that offer complete security control for monitoring, detection, and protection of any threats you may encounter.

Follow all of our ways to protect yourself from online threats.

