Investments Freelancers Should Make During COVID-19 and Beyond

If there is anything we learned about the current global health crisis, it is that life is short. Anything could happen to anyone at any time. Someone performing well at work could suddenly lose their job due to the bad economy. Another person, even though they are young and healthy, could suddenly suffer from an illness. Someone could suddenly experience a breakdown due to pressures from the pandemic.

Being prepared is key to reducing the burden in any stressful and unwanted event. Having investments are essential for both physical and financial security. Especially for freelancers, influencers, and bloggers who do not have an employer or company to back them up should a crisis occur, investments are helpful and important.

Here are a few investments freelancers could make during COVID-19 and beyond:

Insurance Investments

Health and Life Insurance

Health and life insurance investments should be essential, whether or not, there is a global pandemic. Having medical coverages are surely better than tapping into other investments or deposits when getting treatment for an illness. Insurance packages usually average at around 60 to 70 US dollars per month.

Making sure not to miss these kinds of insurance investments prove helpful and important in times like now where the world is suffering from a health crisis. There are different guides about insurance that could help freelancers choose the kind of insurance investment that fits them best.

Also, there are other forms of insurance investments that freelancers should also consider:

Blogger Insurance

Many people know this kind of insurance by another name – liability insurance. It is possible that somewhere down the line, someone could get offended by a blogger or influencer’s created content. Not all freelancers have producers or editors that could oversee their content. Freelancers also do not have company protection or a legal team behind them to solve possible legal issues.

This kind of insurance investment could cover legal fees and representation fees for lawsuits related to cybercrime, libel, invasion of privacy, and even copyright issues. This kind of insurance could cost between 30 to 60 US dollars per month.

Website Security insurance or Cybercrime Insurance

Blogs, webpages, or websites should always be considered as a business. Investing in insurance is essential to protect a blog just like any other business. Cybercrime insurances mainly protect private data and customer information. The internet is a vast platform and there are varying intentions in using it.

Therefore, blogs and websites need protection against data corruption, cyberattacks, hacks, data theft, or glitches. This kind of insurance depends on the annual revenue of a website or blog.

Relevant Blogging Tools

As a freelancer, creating a personal blog may seem like such a challenge and it truly is. However, building personal businesses is always good investments. This way, it is easier to control both costs and income. Maybe creating a social media platform is a great start before venturing into creating a website. That way, there is already a set audience for the brand or name.

However, when creating blogs the following are tried-and-tested good investments:

Automation and Optimization

One way to boost the popularity of a blog and establish its credibility is to maintain constant communication with the audience. Many websites do this through automated processes. These processes ensure that new content is automatically shared or sent to the subscribers regularly. These kinds of investments could cost between 5 USD to 20 USD a month. Time saved from all these automation procedures could be used to create new content. Remember, time is gold.

Web hosting and Domain

Credible websites have their domains. To increase the popularity and establish the credibility of a blog, investments in both web host and domain name could be essential. This way, a blogger can take full ownership and full control of the blog. The great thing is, there are multiple websites online that auction off existing websites. For freelancers who do not have the time to build a website from scratch, trying out these websites for bidding could be a great start.

Further Learning

Blogging Education

One of the best investments any person could make is any form of self-investment. The internet is a fast-growing platform. Bloggers, freelancers, and influencers should always be up-to-date with the latest and be at par with the rapid development of the internet. Helping one’s self grow will surely help the growth of any business. Self-investments will never incur losses unless the newly learned skills aren’t maximized.

For those who do visual blogs, courses, and lessons on graphic design, web design, and more could be great investments. Maybe learning how to do new tricks in video and photo editing could boost up the appeal of a blog or post. Some people would prefer to create written blogs and they could learn a thing or two about new techniques in writing.

Maybe learning how to do codes and web development could be a new set of skills to learn. Perhaps, thinking up new ways to do SEO and data analytics could help improve the rank of a blog. Learning how to maximize Google Search and its algorithms will always be a fun and challenging experience. Blog or website improvements are great for impressing both new and old clients.

There will always be something new to learn, especially in the ever-growing world of the internet. New social media platforms would always be in trend. Furthermore, these skill sets are always a plus when applying or bidding for new jobs.

Money Investments

Money investments are the typical investments any freelancer could consider. These are great because of their accessibility. These kinds of investments are available both in banks and investment firms. Some are offered by the government while others are offered by private companies. There are different kinds of money investments. These could include treasury notes or bills, stock market, foreign currency, mutual funds, stock funds, and even bonds.