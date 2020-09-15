Why is My Blog Losing Rank on Google?

A Google ranking is a measure of how established and credible a website is. The popular search engine evaluates different aspects of a website to establish its ranking. However, creating content is the most essential aspect of creating a blog or a website. The entire foundation of the internet is to create a steady flow of exchanging information. Social media, e-commerce, and the like are only secondary purposes of the internet which are developed much more recently.

How to rank in Google?

There are different ways to gain rankings on Google. These could be through user experience, page speed, images, and links. However, the best way to improve search rankings on Google is through content marketing. Because content is the most essential aspect of the website, content marketing is the key to all interactions between a user and a blog.

There are several websites online that could give advice on your content marketing strategy. Remember, the point of content marketing is to rouse the interests of users and not necessarily just selling a brand. When the interests of the readers are caught, there will be a steadier stream of interactions that could improve the rank of a blog on Google.

Why is your blog losing rank?

Losing backlinks

There are cases where backlinks within created content are lost. There are different reasons for this. One is that the page it is linking to no longer exists, or the backlink is dead. Another reason could be that the page still exists but is not anymore indexed by Google. The link then becomes invaluable.

Technical issues and site changes

A common website issue that significantly affects the search rank of a website would be compromised security. If users need log-ins and passwords to enter your site, there will be trust issues in the future. This may create a momentous impact on the performance of a website.

Updating a website is inevitable. However, changes in a website usually lead to temporary changes in search rankings. It could be from simply re-designing a blog to migrating content to a new link. Monitoring a website during and after a site update is essential in maintaining rank on Google Search.

Google penalty and algorithm changes

Search engines are always evolving and Google, particularly, regularly changes their algorithms for maximum user and search experience. Sometimes, these algorithm changes could create an impact on rankings. For instance, the addition of new search engine features (Q&A, snippets, etc) could make a competitor website rank better than your blog or vise versa.

However, changes in ranks are not only caused by an algorithm and design change. Sometimes, Google could penalize a website impacting its position on the search engine page. Google crawl checks and scans a website. It could analyze content on aspects like click-baiting, plagiarism, links, attributions, or more. If there are issues and broken rules, Google may decide on penalties. The worst of these would be that Google removes the website from its index. The website will still exist but will not appear on the search engine at all.

Content issues and user spam

Years before Google search updates, user-generated spam is a big problem. Nowadays, user-generated spam could be detected automatically by different apps. Usually, these kinds of spam are found in comments and messages. These could be in the form of URLs linking to various spam websites. The problem with this, however, is that if Google finds that your website hosts these kinds of links, the search engine could remove your blog from its index. This is done mostly to protect users.

How will your blog recover?

Calm down and assess the situation

An important point to remember is that it is normal for blogs and websites to fluctuate in rank. There are thousands of competitors online and there are days that their content is more viewed than yours. It will be difficult to maintain a consistently increasing trend in search rankings, anyway. A big drop in user interaction, say a drop to less than 2,000 visits per day from an average of 20,000 or more is significant. When this trend of significantly reduced daily visits is consistent, it might be the time where investigations are warranted. Else, it might be good to observe first before taking any momentous action.

Always create fresh content

The best way to recover, or refrain, from losing rank on Google is to always create quality, fresh, and original content. Not only that, create fresh content regularly. Creating hundreds of articles in a day versus creating one article every week leads to the same thing – loss of user interaction. A good measure would be to create a couple of pieces per day or an article in a couple of days.

Choosing topics or niches to write is also a challenge. Of course, trending topics improve the searchability of content. But echoing famous websites might not be too helpful. Maybe taking a different view of a trending topic is better.

Fifteen seconds of fame

Always take advantage of that 15 seconds of fame. It only takes a user a few seconds to decide if they will interact with a website. Mostly, readers just skim through content. Others just read the title and move on. Keeping readers on their toes in that few seconds will ensure that interaction is needed for your website to rank.

Not all negative trends are…bad

Website behavior is both predictable and unpredictable. There are different factors to use to help control ranking in search engines. However, how the trends would change is somewhat unpredictable. The good thing is that some trends are not necessarily worrisome.

For instance, it is normal for webpages to suddenly drop page views. Good SEO gives users what they want fast. If information is gained faster, users will interact with the website less. It is also normal that users’ time spent on site decreases. Readers would prefer skimming than reading so they could get to another website offering new information.