How are Blogs Changing The Web?

When people were just getting used to the internet and its vast capabilities, websites were everyone’s go-to choice if they wanted something of theirs to be on the internet. It was not an easy task, building a website needed professionals and even more, a simple update to the content required the owners to seek help from a specialized web manager or the developer himself. This all changed when the concept of blogging began to get popularised as the process of publishing content became easier than ever. Bloggers can now set up a fresh blog in a matter of minutes all tailored towards a specific audience they desire to address.

Blogging managed to revolutionize online activity, tipping the scales heavily to the general population of users that weren’t web designers. With over 600 million blogs in existence, it has soon risen to become the world’s most dynamic form of media

Blogging platforms such as WordPress have managed to reach a staggering number of users, as of date WordPress has a total of 460 million users; almost 20% of all self-hosted websites in existence are done through WordPress. This number shows how tools such as WordPress that initiated for blogging have managed to branch out creating a whole new empire that is not limited to blogs.

Now that you have experienced a brief portion of the vastness of blogs in the current era of the internet, let us take a look at how blogs in its pure form are changing the web through its mere existence and influence.

Anyone can be an author of a blog

Whether you are a student in college or a professional journalist, whether you like to blog in your free time or whether you like to blog as a full-time profession; you can easily start your blogging career in a matter of hours through a customized blog that matches your tastes.

Armed with a blog, every capable human on earth can reach a global audience given that they can attract them. Thanks to the popular demand for blogging platforms, the costs have been reduced exponentially. By sparing some change as low as $10, one can start their simple blog.

Thanks to the vast reach of the internet a normal citizen can now attend the same virtual event a Huffington’s post representative might attend. Both these individuals can now write their individual opinion on the occurrence and deliver it to their audiences with ease; showing how everyone is given equal grounds when doing a blog.

Unique and diverse content

With blogs being one of the easiest ways to gather an audience to showcase your content, it has also become one of the most popular making it one of the diverse hotspots to keep yourself updated on several topics. Humans are a social species, they like to mingle with a crowd that follows similar beliefs and virtues, blogs allow users to do that thanks to its potential to reach a global audience.

Do you like to stay updated on what is going on in the world of sports? Do you like to find new recipes as cooking is your favorite pastime? Do you like to discover the newest fashion trends that are being dropped on the catwalk in France? Example; blog article like this that shows where you can purchase Chinese clothing online. From sports merchandise and clothing to almost everything, there is a blog that covers each topic.

Since there are so many trendy blogs that supply high-quality information, viewers are not forced to stick to one source. This frees up a stagnant market that was previously set up by websites that rarely had competition. More competition means bloggers have to keep their content top-notch to be relevant above the others.

Ease of managing

When it comes to managing a website it can be quite a complicated task as it often requires the aid of a web designer that is quite adept at coding. Blogging is however much easier to manage when you compare it to a website thanks to specialized platforms such as WordPress which have managed to democratize the concept to a large degree. An individual can easily start a brand new blog and maintain it with very little technical knowledge. Premade templates, themes, and plugins make life easier for bloggers.

If you can use a word processor to a certain degree then you can easily maintain a blog as the newer platforms follow the same concept.

Social by nature

Blogs are an interactive form of media, and unlike most websites that deter communication, blogs encourage it. Viewers are expected to communicate with others and voice their ideas in the comments. Blogs allow businesses to look at the different demographics that are involved in their field of choice, interact with them, and respond to them proactively.

Ecommerce

Blogs are not a simple past-time anymore but a serious activity. Many mainstream media have a blog that gets more action than its main website. Small businesses can obtain a reach that rivals massive corporations for a fraction of the cost, and with the rise of eCommerce, this means there is some serious cash flow in the blogging sector. With the existence of the Shopify and the WordPress platform with the Woocommerce plugin, it is easier for anyone to start an eCommerce website today.

What is your opinion?

Looking at the above points, we can see how blogs have evolved over the years to come out of the shadows. Bloggers are now more in need than ever thanks to how fast technology is evolving and how most users stick to the internet over television to stay updated. The potential of a successful blog is limitlessly showing how much it has changed the web through the course of its invention.