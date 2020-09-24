The web can never have enough job boards, as they’re insanely useful in keeping people financially stable. If you’ve ever wondered how to start a successful job board, here are the best ways to get it off the ground.

Pick Your Angle

Will you focus on a niche job board, or do you rather show all kinds of jobs to attract a much bigger audience? Although the latter sounds more attractive, it’s not necessarily ideal for everyone. Let’s expand a bit more on this…

Niche Job Board

Keeping your focus narrow effectively allows your website to become an authority in that space. Take our very own job board here on BloggingPro, for example; as we focus primarily on writing and editing jobs, people have come to rely on it pretty heavily over the years.

Broad Job Board

If you were to cover any job category under the sun, there’s a chance you may stretch yourself too thin with only a handful of jobs from each industry.

If John Smith is only interested in web development gigs, he may not visit your job board if these opportunities only appear once or twice per month (as you’re too busy keeping all other categories updated).

This, however, can be remedied with certain tools to help you post more jobs efficiently (more on that later).

Pick a Job Board Plugin or Theme

There are countless plugins and themes to handle jobs and make your website appear highly professional. These generally allow employers to post, edit, delete, and renew jobs with just a few clicks.

These plugins and themes also carry powerful filters to let job seekers select their desired option (explore specific categories, jobs by date, relevance, and more).

Here are just a few job board options available for WordPress:

Simple Job Board (WP plugin)

WP Job Manager (WP plugin)

Job Board Manager (WP plugin)

JobEngine (WP theme)

JobRoller (WP theme)

Most of the above options operate in a similar fashion, but take a closer look at each one to ensure your needs are covered.

How to Populate Your Job Board

You may be wondering how to backfill your brand new job board with gigs. After all, you can’t expect employers to post new entries overnight – especially if you’re charging per job right from the beginning.

Here are the two main ways to fill your job board even if it’s brand new:

Add Jobs Manually

Did you know you can safely (and legally) add existing jobs to your board even if they did not originate on your website? This means you can freely add a job from places like Indeed, GlassDoor, and others.

I personally suggest you publish the job title and perhaps a short summary, and then link to the job’s original source. This grants you a quick and easy way to make your new job board quite useful from the get-go.

Apply to a Partner Program

You have probably come across some job boards that show you a “Jobs by Indeed.com” or “ZipRecruiter” logo. Clicking such jobs takes you immediately to their respective source.

While those jobs are not hosted directly on your own board, they can still make your website appear pretty busy nevertheless.

This, combined with publishing jobs manually, can really help your new job board explode. This can gradually draw employers’ attention over time, which means having a more authoritative site and monetizing it to the fullest. But we’ll cover monetization later in this article…

Some partner programs include:

ZipRecruiter Partner

Jobs2Careers

Juju Publisher

Indeed for Publishers

How to Promote Your Job Board

There’s actually not much to promoting a job board. You won’t have to be overwhelmed with pay-per-click advertising or anything fancy.

That being said, you *must* take the following very seriously, as these will bring the bulk of your visitors over time.

The Magic of Twitter

Twitter is a goldmine for this, considering it’s so easy to share new jobs. If you post a new job daily (or even several times per week), be sure to also share it on Twitter without fail.

Important: Create a Twitter account specifically to post the latest jobs and nothing more.

Meanwhile, perform a Twitter search to find people who are looking for the jobs you offer. If your job board focuses on remote work, you may perform any of the following searches:

“Need a job from home”

“Want to work from home”

“Need remote work”

“Anyone job from home?”

“Anyone hiring remote?”

Think of similar searches like the ones above, then reply to their tweets (or send them a private message) suggesting an existing job and also asking them to visit your website for more:

A message like this may work:

“Hi, Brenda! I recently posted a virtual assistant job that you may like. Here’s the link [post link to the job].

These types of jobs appear frequently on our job board [website.com], be sure to check back often. Thanks!”

If you repeat the above actions consistently, you are practically guaranteed to gain many relevant followers along with subsequent visitors to your job board.

Build an Email List

Building a Twitter following is not necessarily enough to sustain visitors. This is where building a list comes in, as it allows you to encourage job seekers to visit your job board more directly.

You can use an email list to:

Send subscribers a daily (automated) email with the latest jobs

Send them a weekly email with the very best jobs (highest paying gigs, for example)

Encourage them to visit the job board on slow days, such as certain weekends

Send them job search tips to build a stronger relationship with them

Also, if your Twitter account ever gets in trouble (you never know), it’s good to have your visitors within reach via an email list.

I personally recommend GetResponse or AWeber. This article also helps you take full advantage of a mailing list service.

How to Monetize Your Job Board

Contact Employers Directly

This is probably the most exciting part, but also the most overwhelming. It involves directly contacting employers to let them know about your job board’s existence…

This is done by visiting other job boards to find their main contact info, or by visiting the employer’s website. Once ready, you may send them a quick note saying something like this:

“Hi, John!

I noticed you had recently posted a job on [another-job-board.com].

This is just a quick note to inform you that our job board also focuses on the audience you’re looking for.

We would love to have you try it out by posting your job with us, or perhaps by visiting us in the near future.

[Provide your job board link]

Thanks John, enjoy the rest of your week”

This is where the real monetization comes in:

Offer employer benefits: Employers are far more likely to publish on your job board if there’s some type of benefit for them.

For example, offer the first job posting for free (if you normally charge). You may also offer their second job at a 50% discount, or even refund them if the job gets filled within 24-48 hours. Be sure to mention these benefits in the initial email I described above.

Remember that partner program I mentioned earlier? Good news! It turns out those partner programs pay you every time someone clicks a job from your job board. So, they’re pretty useful in keeping your website busy and helping you make a few bucks at the same time.

Build an email list for employers: This list is just as important as the “job seeker” mailing list. Use it to encourage employers to post new jobs regularly, all while providing the occasional discount for best results.

Ready to Start a Job Board?

Think of this business long-term, otherwise you will see little to no results. Never stop building followers, contacting employers, and performing everything else suggested here.

With the right mindset and a little bit of luck, your job board should have a healthy amount of visitors in about a year or so. Once you reach a certain point, it’ll be up to you to decide exactly how much to charge per job.

Good luck!