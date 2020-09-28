7 Brilliant Ways to Monetize Your Blog

Creating engaging blog posts is one thing, but making money from it is another. Many bloggers make it to the peak of blogging with everything but money to show for their efforts. Of course, it’s not easy to monetize your blog, but perhaps your stagnation has something to do with your actions. We want to give you a way out of that self-inflicted trap. Read on for six tips to monetize your blog.

1. Invite guest bloggers

Guest blogging is one of the most common ways bloggers make money. Most established blogs have a policy where bloggers are charged a certain amount of money to be featured. If you are already getting a significant amount of requests from bloggers wishing to post on your blog, then this is the time to turn those opportunities into money.

2. Sponsored posts

This is similar to guest blogging in that it looks to promote a third-party product, service, brand, or blog. The main difference is that sponsored posts are typically salesy in nature, i.e., they promote the product or brand in question directly. Guest bloggers only look to generate backlinks to their blogs or sites.

The main reason sponsored posts are harder to come by than guest post requests is that most companies will only approach established and high-traffic blogs for features. To attract companies both within and outside your niche, ensure your blog is professionally set up. Invest in good web design services and make sure to create a comprehensive about us page to describe what your blog is all about.

While some companies will approach you with ready-to-publish content, most will just give you their guidelines and let you create the content. Always go for the latter when you have the option.

3. Try affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing is a technique that involves a company paying a commission when a converting lead gets into the company’s sales page via a link in the blogger’s site. When you become a company’s affiliate, you are given a unique ID and links. Every time someone clicks one of the links and makes a purchase within a specified period, the company gives you a commission, usually a percentage of the sale.

Affiliate marketing is a tried-and-tested way to make money without having to roll out your own product or changing what you are currently doing. All you need to do is find companies within your niche and join their affiliate marketing programs.

4. Launch your own product

5. Use Google AdSense

One thing most bloggers and newbie internet marketers don’t know is that getting the prospects’ attention is arguably the most challenging thing about marketing and sales. If you have an up-and-running blog, use it to launch your products, rather than starting from scratch.

Google AdSense allows Google to place ads on your website. When someone visits your website and clicks on an ad, you get a commission the same way an affiliate marketer would.

Google AdSense may not generate as much money as affiliate marketing – understandably due to the low rate of ad clicks – but it can be an excellent complementary source of revenue for an established blog with plenty of published posts.

The one thing you will want to avoid is riddling your content with ads. Too many ads can breed confusion and result in high bounce rates on your blog, which can hurt your SEO efforts.

6. Accept banner ads

The banner ads you see on sidebars and all through a blog’s content are usually paid for directly by a company trying to drive traffic to its website. If you don’t have a product you are selling and the banner ad isn’t from a direct rival, there is nothing wrong with having it on your blog. Just ensure it doesn’t take up too much space on your blog posts and doesn’t take a toll on your page load speeds.

7. Sell memberships



You may also choose to sell memberships to specific corners of your blog. For example, if you run a career blog, you can charge a monthly fee for users to access job boards. Startup business blogs can sell memberships for access to forums, where business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs can receive personalized guidelines on running their businesses. The key to success in selling memberships is ensuring what you provide cannot be found elsewhere for free.

What We’ve Learned about Blog Monetization

Blog monetization is a multi-faceted process that requires time and effort to plan and implement. You can use one or more of the above tips, depending on what you can afford, to create new revenue channels from your blogging efforts.