TikTok SEO: How To Increase Your TikTok Traffic

Tiktok has proven itself to be a rising social media platform amongst the giants Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram – especially this year. In fact, some are predicting that TikTok may be the next best marketing platform online. In fact, some brands – and small businesses – have already started promoting their products and services on the platform. Some market in the form of short informative videos, anecdotal video formats, or even using the classic influencer marketing. However, simply creating creative content is not enough for TikTok. You also have to take into consideration the captions you have, your audience, and your visibility. In short, your TikTok SEO.

So what should you keep in mind when you want to increase your TikTok traffic?

Work on Your Hashtags

Just like in any other social media platform – especially Instagram – hashtags are very important in SEO. As always, always strive to look for hashtags that you can be placed on the first page. This means avoiding anything that’s too saturated but also always on the lookout for high-volume hashtags. If you’re new to TikTok, it’s recommended to start off with long-tail keywords to gain visibility or views, as well as followers. When you start getting more visible, you can adjust the hashtags you have accordingly. You can even add some trending hashtags to your caption to increase your chances. For old-time users, be conscious of which hashtags you’ve already trended for (or the ones you’ve gained most traffic for), and optimize that.

To choose which hashtags to use, remember that TikTok users can subscribe or follow a hashtag. Think of your target audience, and think which hashtags will most likely interest them – and use that hashtag.

Observe Peak Hours

This is also not new in strategizing your social media content. Determining the peak hours of a social media platform is one of the best ways to increase your TikTok traffic. More people on the app equals more chances of people seeing your content. Usually, TikTok’s peak hours are any time from 3 pm to 7 pm. On the other hand, you can also learn optimum posting times from the people you follow, specifically the content creators. Observe which times they post new content and implement that on your own strategy and see which works best.

Utilize Other Social Media Platforms

You can only do so much on TikTok – which is one-minute videos (max). If you’re looking to increase your traffic or engagement on TikTok, you have to build a following. And what is the best way to build one? Connecting with them and making yourself relatable. While your TikTok videos may be funny or creative or informative, it is still just a one-way thing. You can interact with people in the comments, but there’s a chance interactions can be flooded due to the number of people. Opening up other ways for your followers – or fans – to get in touch with you will make you seem more approachable. They can communicate with you in more ways than one, and you can give responses to them as well.

Other than communication, you can also use your social media platforms to promote your TikTok videos as well. Rather than relying solely on your followers, hashtags, and the TikTok algorithm, take advantage of other platforms as well. People who see your videos in other platforms outside TikTok may direct themselves to the app itself. When the app detects that your views increase, the algorithm will work on your (and your hashtag strategy’s) favor.

Jump on Trends

Always observe the trends happening in TikTok. By trends, we mean the kind of content that is currently popular in the app. TikTok is fairly known for its challenges and catchy dancing videos. By adjusting your content to something that’s trending, you are making yourself more relevant in the platform. Of course, when you use trending content you are also using trending hashtags. This means that you can land yourself in a viral hashtag which in turn increases your traffic.

Of course, the earlier you join the trend, the better. Because soon enough, the trend may get too saturated which would result in fewer views for you since you’ll be competing with so many accounts.

Redirect Them To Your Website

If you have a blog or a business, you can always use this chance to link your website to your TikTok profile or videos. By redirecting them from your TikTok to your website, you are already growing your website with the traffic and possibly, greater engagement. Moreover, this is also a great way to know how people will respond to your brand or your branding. By knowing how people respond to it, you are able to market better for your blog.

Lastly, always keep in mind that SEO is not a one-time thing. An effective SEO strategy is something you’ve built up over time through many A/B Testings, hits and misses, and trials and errors. Creating one takes time and patience.

