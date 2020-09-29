Read These Credit Card Blogs Before You Start Your Own

In this emerging world of technology and innovation, paper bills and coins don’t seem to fit the picture anymore. Americans prefer using online payments and credit cards than using cash and it is understandable in many ways. According to reports, an average American has at least four cards that they use on rotation. So, why else would they be using cash?

It is great to use credit cards and online payments because it keeps a log of all the purchases you have. It is also safer to use credit cards because in case it is lost or fraudulent activities are observed, it is very easy to report these to the bank and the police. The owner has the choice of freezing the card. Whereas with cash, when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Just imagine how many times Americans search the keyword ‘credit card’ or all other related topics in a single day. Among the most searched related topics would be ‘Discover Card’, ‘Citibank’, ‘Credit Union Credit card’, ‘Capital One’, and ‘Chase Bank’. With these facts alone, it may be safe to conclude that building an informative credit card blog is, most certainly, profitable.

Here are a few credit card blogs to give you an idea on how to start one:

Do you want to create content on building credit?

For those who don’t have a credit card yet and are looking for the best one, this might be the most helpful website to visit. The goal of the website is to help a user match with the right credit card using a variety of categories. The criteria include APR rates, balance transfers, credit limits, and annual fees. When the user has selected their preferences, the website would list down good cards from different providers that the user could choose from.

What makes this website great is that it provides direct links to credit card application websites. This makes it a one-stop-shop for credit card information and application. The website even has a page where they list down all the “best” cards depending on the credit range. It takes so much research to find out what credit card company accepts applications from those who have no credit history or have bad credit.

So, if you are thinking of creating a credit card blog, a credit card matching website might be a great idea.

This website is very similar to credit cards(dot)com in the sense that it will help the user look for the most convenient credit card match to their needs. They have customer service support as well for those who have questions on how to build credit or, generally, how credit cards work. The website also has a “credit card education” program known as the credit card academy. This is where there are lessons on topics like how to build credit, how to use credit cards responsibly, and how to repair credit, how to pay them, and more.

The “education” aspect of the website is a good idea for a credit card blog and could be helpful for people looking for new credit cards.

This website creates content on the latest deals and news about credit cards and bank loans. It provides specific details on which bank offers the latest promos and sign-up bonuses. Keeping readers up-to-date with the latest credit card bonuses, promos, and deals is an interesting niche to create a blog about.

Or, do you want it to be an advice blog?

An advice blog is also a good niche to explore. More than learning which banks offer the best deals, readers also want to learn about the how-tos of having a credit card. This website offers those. This could involve how to maximize points, how to manage payments and budget, and more.

The Credit Donkey is more of a review website than an advise blog. What is great about this blog is that it covers areas that are more than just spending with a credit card. It gives accurate and honest reviews about bank products and even gives tips on how to optimize through bonuses and discounts. It also explores topics like how to invest, where to find jobs, and even online businesses. It is mostly on building a good credit score than just focusing on credit cards.

How about focusing on the perks?

The Points Guy is a website that tackles points and bonuses. It is similar to a travel blog but focuses on how to use credit cards for travel. This is also a good niche since readers also want to learn about how to use US-based credit cards abroad.

Not all credit cards have miles but for a person who travels a whole lot, it might be a good idea to apply for a card that has miles for every booked flight. Also, the website discusses how to get rebates for every purchase using a credit card.

The website features credit cards that fit best for newbie users. This is also an advice blog on how to maximize points and miles from purchases. The blog has articles on how to take cruises with a budget, which cards are best to use for restaurants during travel, how to gain miles through flights, and more. It also taps on the topics of rewards cards. Points and miles are some of the reasons why users do invest in credit cards. Somehow, they could gain back a portion of what they spent.

The first two websites focus on how to gain miles and points. On the other hand, Million Mile Secrets focuses on how to use points and miles for travel. This is also a good topic to discuss since many users are unaware of how to use the miles and points, let alone know that there are points to begin with. It also compares which credit cards are used for leisure and which ones are best used for business.