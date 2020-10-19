BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, October 19, 2020

How are you holding up, bloggers and freelance writers? It’s been a tough year so far, and you may have noticed that our weekly highlights have gone on a hiatus. We’re bringing it back, though, so you can find jobs more easily.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Large retail company looking for remote Social Media Copywriter to join their team on a long-term contract. You’ll be responsible for big ideas and amazing writing with specialized experience in social media and brand storytelling for a well-known brand!

HealthyPlace is looking for diverse mental health bloggers (paid contract positions) in the following areas (among others):

Bipolar from a young adult’s perspective

Schizophrenia

Dissociative identity disorder

Parenting a child with a mental illness

Mental health and youth

Are you passionate about blockchain and you have a very good technology understanding and super creative writing? Do you want to be part of a team that is building the Open Web? NEAR is a new public, proof-of-stake blockchain which exists to enable community-driven innovation to benefit people around the world. They are looking for a tech-savvy Content Writer to produce and manage stellar and unique content.

As a freelance updates editor or producer for Byrdie, you will review and revise existing articles in order to elevate user experience, according to specific project instructions and brand guidelines. Updates editors and producers must commit to a minimum of 20 hours weekly.

Thistle is looking for an experienced, detail-oriented, versatile wordsmith to join their team as a contract Copywriter, reporting to the Brand & Marketing Design Lead and available for 10-15 hours of work a week.