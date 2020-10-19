How to Make Your Finance Blog Stand Out

Finance is a trillion-dollar industry. As money makes the world go around, everyone from business moguls and celebrities to novice entrepreneurs and middle-class citizens turn to financial experts for products, services, and advice that can enhance their wealth. So, if there was ever a niche to write about, finance is a great choice.

A quick internet search on anything related to money would generate millions of results. Those interested in improving their personal or professional finances has access to thousands of reputable websites, blogs, and magazines. Ideally, if you’re going to make it to the top finance blog lists, search engine results, gain followers, and grow your brand, you must stand out. Continue reading to learn more.

Narrow Down Your Niche

Finance is a broad subject matter. Trying to write about everything related to money is a nightmare waiting to happen. A successful blog has relevant and consistent information that target audiences can use. The time and energy it takes to select and research broad topics are daunting.

Unless you’re well-versed in all areas of finance, the quality of your blog posts will suffer. Not to mention, a generalized finance blog makes it difficult for the target audience to find content that directly suits their needs. They’ll have to rummage through hundreds of posts to pinpoint what they’re looking for—this inconvenience results in lower readership. Selecting a niche like personal finance, therefore, would garner more favorable results.

Study Your Target Audience

The best financial bloggers have learned how to connect with their audiences on a deeper level. They’ve mastered the art of customizing their content to meet a need that keeps readers coming back for more. If you’re going to be successful in this industry, you must know your target audience well. Find out what their interests and needs are and how your skills and experience can accommodate them.

You want to learn about their geographical location, marital status, gender, age, and career type. There are also preferences, personality, interests, beliefs, and passions. You can identify these factors by evaluating your existing audience, using site analytical tools, monitoring social media, conducting surveys, and assessing readers on competitor blogs.

Use Reputable Sources

When it comes to money matters, audiences are looking to find facts that will enhance their financial health. That’s why the most popular finance blogs are those with credible information backed by reputable sources and adequate research. If you’re going to remain at the top of the list of finance blogs to follow, then you must learn how to choose your sources wisely.

For example, if you start a personal finance blog and want to provide readers with tips about debt consolidation, the company you choose to reference should be reputable. Research companies like MemphisAssociates.com to assess their credibility, experience, and quality of service in their industry before deciding to cite any of their content on debt relief.

Diversify Your Content

If you’re going to remain competitive as a finance blogger, you have to diversify your content. While your target audience may have the same financial interests, they all have different learning styles. Some readers may do well with lengthy articles. Others may, however, prefer visuals like images and videos.

There are several ways you can mix things up with your blog content. You can alternate between lengthy pieces, step-by-step guides, interviews, and listicles. Infographics have also become a popular content marketing strategy as they provide images and short, easy-to-read paragraphs that audiences can digest in a few minutes.

Whether you want to start a personal finance blog for college students or you’re interested in giving tax and accounting advice to business professionals, there are several strategies to making your blog a success. Though it does take time and an effective marketing campaign to draw in new and loyal audiences, designing a blog within a popular niche complete with consistent content that caters to your readers’ needs is a great way to start.