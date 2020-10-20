7 Free Keyword Research Tools to Hypercharge Your Blog

Today I’d like to focus on various free keyword research tools to aid in your blogging journey.

Before we begin, note that I had actually blogged about SEO and keyword research in the past where I discussed its relevance as a means to gain website visitors.

While I don’t feel keyword research is an absolute necessity anymore, there’s no question it will always have a place on the internet – that much is certain.

These tools were designed for different purposes, with features/details such as:

To help generate blog post ideas (with no technical data available)

We have tools with substantial details, including keyword density and competition level

Tools to help you compete in the ecommerce space

Tools to compete in local searches

Free versus freemium: It’s also worth noting that some of these may provide basic features as a free version, but grant additional perks under separate paid plans. Their free counterparts are still good enough to help you hit the ground running, however.

With that out of the way, let’s look at some of the best free keyword tools available as of this writing.

SEMRush Keyword Magic

This is undoubtedly one of the best keyword tools available, constantly updated by the very reliable team at SEMRush.

It currently contains a database of 20 billion keywords with all the details you might need to improve your blog’s success, including:

Keyword difficulty

Monthly search volume

Semantic and long-tail keyword search

Question-only search results (optional)

Different match types (broad, exact, phrase searches)

Ability to search within different regions

The free version allows for ten requests per day, which is more than enough to research one or multiple phrases for any given article.

QuestionDB

QuestionDB is rather limited when it comes to specific keyword details (no CPC data, no monthly search volume, and so on). But it does show the most popular questions asked on places like Reddit, StackExchange, and other prominent communities.

Start by searching for a broad keyword, such as “workout.” You’ll subsequently see both new and popular questions related to working out, along with the original source where said questions were asked.

I suggest you keep an eye on questions that are highly similar, which then gives you a general idea of their popularity. If several people keep asking about the paleo diet, you can then write an article (or several) providing an in-depth response about the subject.

The free version provides you with ten results, which is just good enough as a starting point.

Keyword Tool Dominator

Keyword Tool Dominator is simply a beast. It searches platforms such as Google, Bing, Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Walmart, and YouTube.

Start with a broad or relatively narrow search, then let the tool do its magic…

As you can see, Keyword Tool Dominator lets you change the region and language if you wish to dominate in areas outside the default United States. It also has the power to filter specific words and help narrow down your search.

Another neat feature is its ability to rank keywords by difficulty, with the lower number being easier to target. All in all, this is practically a complete package to get started on the likes of YouTube, an ecommerce blog, and more.

Soovle

Soovle is similar to the above all-in-one tool, with the addition of Answers.com, Wikipedia, and Yahoo. While the Wikipedia section seems fairly useless, all other platforms are pretty good at providing a variety of long-tail phrases.

It’s probably best to use this keyword tool along with one which provides more data, or simply use it as a place to get blog post ideas.

Also Asked

This free keyword tool is based on Google’s own suggestion system that’s often found at the bottom of search results.

The service is fascinating because it sheds more light into relevant phrases that you don’t necessarily think of…

A general search for “Star Wars” generates many other curiosities from people, thus helping you come up with a vast amount of topic ideas for your blog. Not to mention you can use the exact question as your post title.

Similar to other tools on this list, you may also change the language and region to target keywords in countries outside the United States.

Side-by-Side SEO Comparison Tool

If you’ve ever wanted to directly compete with another website, this keyword service is probably your best bet.

Let’s say that you run a relatively new exercise blog and wish to be more like the many giants out there, such as BodyBuilding.com. The tool asks that you enter 5 full URLs (from one website or different ones) and then it delivers a wealth of important information:

Text used in headings, title tags, meta description, and keyword tags

Number of words per article

Amount of linked / unlinked text

Keyword density for unlined words

This is excellent if you know a blog that heavily relies on keyword research, as they would practically be “doing the work for you.” For instance, competitive marketing websites are generally pretty passionate about keyword usage.

Bulk Keyword Generator

Bulk Keyword Generator is specifically aimed at improving your local business ranking. Start by selecting a business type from the available list, then enter your city/region. The tool will subsequently deliver local search results based on your chosen options.

While this service does not provide you with search volume nor competition level, you should insert these results into one (or more) substantial tools and get a more rounded overview for best results.

Many local businesses tend to overlook related phrases and only focus on the main “seed” keywords, so a tool like this (combined with others) can really give you the upper hand if you’re willing to put the time into it.

Conclusion

There are many more free keyword tools available, but the above do an excellent job at covering keyword research on all levels. Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran, these provide everything you could possibly need to help your blog become the next big thing.