BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, October 26, 2020

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Check out this opportunity for an Editor/Writer contract with one of our financial clients! This position is responsible for consistent, high-quality editorial products for digital and print. This is a 13 week contract assignment with potential for extension. This role is remote but needs to be local within the US.

The Hustle is looking to build their base of contributing writers for their daily email and new paid subscription Trends service. As a Hustle contributor, you’ll be responsible for producing smart, witty takes on the day’s business news, and analyzing emerging business trends for the weekly Trends email.

1Password is looking for a content writer with a strong background in marketing to write and produce content for web pages, articles, and sales materials. The subject matter is often technical so experience writing about software or technology is preferred.

Minute Media, the leading media and technology company, is looking for a part-time Commerce Writer to join their eCommerce team! The writer will work across our owned and operated brands such as 90min, DBLTAP, Mental Floss, The Big Lead, and FanSided.

