BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, November 9, 2020

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Looking for a Lead Content Writer/Editor/Strategist and Creator of Story.

At Happen to Your Career, they are a small, rapidly growing, company that believes in doing work you love and doing work in your strengths.

They value potential over experience and give high preference to those are already highly familiar with the brand and how they help people live the life they want to!

PeopleGrove’s purpose is to ensure every student and professional has access to a community and the connections to succeed. They are seeking a part-time, contract Product Content Writer to partner with a team of designers, product managers, and product marketers to copyedit, plan, and create the content to drive life-changing, door opening connections for students at a critical stage of their professional development.

Medrio is looking for a Copywriter who possesses the superpower of blending creativity with an analytical mindset to attract, engage and activate audiences through compelling stories. The just right candidate is a strategic thinker who is passionate about developing original approaches and fresh content to elevate brand positioning, messaging, digital presence, and customer engagement efforts.

The Manual is looking for a freelance commerce writer. The freelance commerce writer loves writing about products. You want to help people solve a problem or fulfill a need with a purchase.

You will be curating product roundups and writing about their best features in a fun and approachable way. It’s not about highlighting the cheapest, easiest option. It’s about finding the best option that fits their readers’ lifestyles and budgets.

The Manual is seeking an experienced freelance food writer. This is a fast-paced gig — you will be completing a mix of assigned stories, as well as those you pitch.

If hired, you will be expected to write articles ranging between from 400-1,500 words. Subjects include roundups; how-to guides for a variety of topics; recipes; features on people, brands, and places; and short, quick articles on new releases and timely topics.