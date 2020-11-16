I hope you all had a great weekend.

Wunderman Thompson is looking for a brilliant Copywriter to help fill out the ranks. A conceptual thinker who can write manifestos, long form, and headlines. You should be able to work independently as well as collaboratively – owning a project with some oversight, but no hand-holding. Client and presentation skills expected.

Mango Languages is looking for a remote independent contractor who can research, write, and edit online grammar content for the company’s repository of grammar resources. In this unique role, you’ll collaborate with their team of experts to bring the Mango learning experience to life.

VisionX is looking for a freelance Content Writer to create content for blogs, articles, product descriptions, social media, and the company website. As the Content Writer, your responsibilities include evaluating analytics to adjust content as needed, regularly updating the company’s website, and promoting company posts or blogs by pitching articles to various third-party platforms.

Elite Daily is looking for a remote, part-time writer with an interest in covering travel, lifestyle, and health/wellness topics to join its Experiences team.

Like their millennial and Gen Z readers, applicants should have a deep passion for experiences over things, such as setting up a backyard glampground or getting creative with taking Instagram pictures in their tie-dye outfits. They should also be comfortable tackling a wide range of topics, including the state of travel in 2020, personal narratives, and service-driven how-tos.

The Verge is seeking a Writer, Reviews to join their Reviews and Guides team. As reviews writer, you’ll work directly with their Reviews Editor and team to serve their audience with information that helps them understand how products and services work and which ones they should spend their money on.