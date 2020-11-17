7 Conversion Rate Optimization Tips for Bloggers and other Non-Designers

Optimizing your blog’s conversion rate is one of the most important tasks for any blogger, solopreneur, or entrepreneur. You’ve done the hard part in actually getting users to your blog. Now it’s time to get them to take targeted action, whether that be submitting their email address, signing up for a webinar, following you on social, or contacting you for your expertise.

Even the slightest increase in your blog’s conversion rate can be the difference between a lead-generating magnet and blog with a high bounce rate. Fortunately, conversion rate optimization doesn’t have to be time-consuming or require a lot of design work or technical experience.

There are many simple things you can do that will have you miles ahead of the competition. From simple CTAs to clearly stating your value proposition, here are seven conversion rate optimization tips for non-designers that you can implement right away.

1. Provide a Clear CTA

When optimizing your conversion rate, often less is more. Eliminate the clutter and don’t get too hung up on colors, buttons, and graphics. The focus of your web page should be to get the user to perform a specific action.

This might be purchasing a product, signing up to your email list, or going to a particular web page. Think of it as essentially orchestrating the journey of the visitors to your blog. A simple well-designed page with a clear call-to-action (CTA) will almost always outperform a more complicated alternative.

Simple CTA graphics are a great way to capture the attention of your readers and entice them to click into your offer.

You do not need to be a designer to implement this effectively. A simple ‘click here’ or ‘sign up now’ is more than enough and provides your site users with clear directions. Now that your audience knows exactly what they need to do, they are much more likely to convert.

2. Improve Site Load Speed

Speedier blogs tend to always outperform their slower counterparts. This is especially true when it comes to conversion rates. Even just a 1-second delay in your site’s load time can have a significantly negative impact on your conversion rate and overall profitability.

Fortunately, there are a ton of relatively simple things you can do to increase the speed of your blog. You can enable compression files, browser caching, and reduce your image sizes, just to name a few. These help to speed up your blog and ultimately instill more trust in your users. You can also use load speed testing to pinpoint specific aspects of your site that need improving.

Using Google’s Pagespeed Insights Tool reveals specific pain points and bottlenecks that may be slowing your blog’s load speed.

At the end of the day, users are more likely to engage with a site that loads straight away versus one that requires long wait times for each page to load. This is one area where very minor improvements can help generate significant results. Especially with how many resources are out there today, there’s no excuse for a slow website that holds you back.

3. Optimize for Mobile Users

Recent statistics suggest at least 60% of your website traffic will come from users on mobile devices. As the majority of web development is still done on a desktop computer, it’s important that you see how mobile users interact with your blog from smartphones and tablets. In most cases, your blog will need to be mobile-optimized to help maximize your conversions.

Fortunately, website mobile testing has come a long way in recent years. There are several relatively easy fixes and you don’t need to be a designer to implement them. Perhaps the easiest way to do this is using Google’s own Mobile-Friendly Testing tool.

Google’s Mobile-friendly Testing tool is a simple way to determine how well your blog responds to mobile devices. In the case of BetterTriathlete.com, there’s some work that needs to be done to ensure content displays better on mobile devices.

You’ll also want to ensure you’re using a responsive WordPress theme and a reliable web hosting company. Re-designing popups for mobile devices can also be very effective at increasing conversions. With the majority of your web traffic coming from mobile devices, this is an important step that can’t be taken lightly.

4. Use Persuasive Copywriting

The purpose of copywriting is to persuade users to take a specific action through the use of words or videos. As such, implementing some persuasive copywriting is an excellent way to optimize your conversion rate. This should ideally focus on the benefits the user will get from following your specific desired action.

If you’re trying to convince users to buy a product, your copy should focus on how they can benefit from purchasing. Bullet points are an effective way to do this as they help viewers recognize your most important points. An engaging headline is very important here and can do a great job instantly capturing attention.

You want to be as specific as you can about how completing your desired action will benefit the user. As an example, if you’re selling a health program, something like “Reduce your body fat by 10% within 3 weeks” would be more effective than a more generic alternative. Especially if they’re on the fence about converting, your copy can end up making all the difference.

5. Cultivate Trust

If this is the first time a user has stumbled across your blog, they may not trust you all that much. Perhaps they’ve been burned in the past and are extra cautious about giving their information out now. While this may be frustrating, it falls on you to create trust in your audience.

Fortunately, there are several simple solutions to implement that doesn’t require you to be a designer. The best way to do this is by providing proof, usually in the form of testimonials, reviews, and case studies. This is particularly useful for product businesses but can also provide value if you’re offering a service or trying to generate leads.

Data shows that user engagement metrics, like average time on site, bounce rate, and pages per session, are top ranking factors in Google Search. So not only does providing trustworthy information and engaging content important for converting users, but it also helps support your SEO efforts and improving your blog’s organic traffic.

6. Make it Easy on Users

There is nothing more frustrating for a user than a website that is difficult to engage with. You’ve done the hard part in earning user traffic and got them engaged in your blog, now make it easy for them to do so! Far too many sites just aren’t intuitive to use and are leaving money on the table as a result.

Tying in with our first point, you want to keep guiding the user towards your desired action. Provide one clear and logical next option and make it stand out on the page. Don’t give the user too many choices as this can lead to analysis paralysis, where they don’t convert at all.

Similarly, don’t ask them to fill out too many fields and let them sign in via Google or Facebook wherever possible. Offering the option to sign out as a guest has also proven to be significantly more profitable over time. Ultimately, you want things to be as easy and convenient as possible for your users to maximize conversions.

7. Address Objections and Communicate Value

Any time people read through your offer, they’re bound to have objections. They have a few reasons in their mind preventing them from making the purchase. It is your job to identify what these objections are and then address them in your sales pitch.

The best way to do this is by creating a list of any potential objections that your audience may have. Typically, objections will be based on price, trust, and the perceived quality of your product. Once you’ve done this, you can then add material to your sales copy that directly addresses these objections.

Here’s an example of an absolutely simple yet effective pitch on a triathlon coaching blog that includes value-driven copy and simple CTA to direct the right users to the right contact form.

If you’re providing a high-priced offer, you want to do your best to communicate the value it provides. Give your prospect as much information about your product or service as possible. You only have a problem if they’ve read all of your copy and still aren’t interested in connecting with you or converting on your site.

If you convince them after reading just 25% of your copy, they’re likely to be right there and then! The best part is that this doesn’t require any real design prowess at all to implement. This is simply highlighting the value your product provides and encouraging your audience to take action.

About Tyler Tafelsky

Tyler Tafelsky is an SEO content strategist at Captivate who leads client content marketing strategies and various SEO projects. Tyler offers experience as a blogger and copywriter as well as spearheading Google Ads and conversion rate optimization campaign. In addition to his work with Captivate, in his free time, Tyler is a sports blogger at Better Triathlete.