Taking on the 2020 Holidays as a Lifestyle Blogger

Lifestyle blogging can be challenging. Every social post, every review, every article must be imbued with value, thoughtfulness, and personality. To put it another way, being a lifestyle blogger is a unique mix of art and science, with a strong dose of relationship thrown in.

That said, being a lifestyle blogger in 2020 can be completely disconcerting. The way we do everything from travel to weddings and even backyard BBQs has changed. Many of the “bread and butter” topics that lifestyle bloggers typically depend on covering must be approached in a completely different manner — including the holidays.

Holiday Blogging in 2020

The holidays are a perfect example of the challenges of blogging in 2020. Often an easy-to-access gold mine of content generation and reader engagement, covering the holidays during a pandemic presents a unique challenge for lifestyle bloggers everywhere.

Traditions like large family gatherings, cross-country travel, and even how to lovingly engage with grandma and grandpa have been thrown into question.

If you’re prepping your blog for the upcoming socially distanced festivities, you’re going to want to tailor each and every item that you publish to reflect the challenges of the “new normal.” Here are a few suggestions and considerations to help you adapt your content to the current ongoing situation.

Always Strive to Relate

It’s easy to get sucked into the temptation to focus on practical, money-generating content during the holidays. Affiliate-backed gift suggestions, travel tips, and other logistical and practical advice are all good, but during a pandemic, it’s important that you try to prioritize emotions and relationships over business activities.

With so many people hurting economically, physically, and emotionally, it’s crucial that you focus on trying to engage and connect with your readers throughout the upcoming holiday season. Show them that you’re putting their welfare first by interacting with them personally on social media, offering helpful giveaways, and posting advice that may not necessarily have a connection to generating income on the blog.

Put the Readers’ Needs First

When it comes to incorporating the holidays into your blog, it’s always important to put the needs of your readers first.

In 2020, this concept has been taken to a whole new level. Don’t just consider things like geographical statistics and niche interests. Use your social media channels or email lists to actively reach out and ask what your readers are struggling with this abnormal holiday season. Then, find ways to address those specific concerns on your blog or social platforms.

Think Outside of the Box for Traditions

When it comes to family traditions, it’s important to be a thought leader and use your blog as a beacon of ideas and suggestions. For instance, a few ways that you can help your readers think outside the box this year include:

Showing them how they could host a digital family reunion .

Guiding them through the steps to do their Christmas shopping entirely online .

Suggesting new traditions that are pandemic friendly , such as learning to bake Christmas cookies yourself or play Christmas music on an instrument that is quieter and more quarantine friendly.

Suggesting social-distance-friendly options can help you provide a sense of hope and excitement for otherwise despondent readers.

Play the Supporting Role

In the lead up to the holidays, it’s great for lifestyle bloggers to offer meaningful advice and actionable suggestions, such as a virtual family reunion or starting a new tradition. However, once you get to the holidays themselves, it’s important to shift gears.

The days just before a holiday are already known as a funky time for blogging. If you want to make the most of the actual days around the holiday this year, try to use them to focus on an entirely supportive role for your readers.

Stop talking about Christmas presents or Thanksgiving recipes. On the holidays, try to focus on the personal aspects that your readers are facing. Focus on challenges that your particular niche may be more aware of, such as a travel blogger talking about being away from family or a family blogger discussing the emotional challenge of not letting your kids hug grandma and grandpa.

By beginning a discussion, you can enable anyone who is struggling to open up and share with you and others. This will naturally help to deepen the emotional bond that you share with your readers.

Using Your Platform During the 2020 Holidays

Often lifestyle blogging during the holidays consists of posting trailblazing ideas, sharing nifty concepts, and occasionally delivering a heart-warming encouragement. In 2020, though, it’s important to utilize your platform for more than run-of-the-mill suggestions and canned messages.

If you want to truly make a difference — both with your readers and your blog — it’s important that you take your blogging seriously this holiday season. Put yourself in a supportive mindset. Try to offer meaningful, actionable advice. Above all, always strive to listen and relate to what your readers are experiencing.

If you can do that, the results will take care of themselves.