BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, November 23, 2020

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Binance is the global blockchain company behind the world’s largest digital asset exchange by trading volume and users, serving a greater mission to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption and increase the freedom of money for people around the world. They are looking for a writer & editor for educational content.

Bustle is seeking a remote, part-time writer to cover Beauty and Wellness. Day-to-day responsibilities include pitching and writing original reported beauty and wellness stories (both short turnaround and longer lead), evergreen, service stories, and trend pieces about topics in skin care, makeup, hair, and body care. A passion for beauty and wellness and an innate ability to trendspot in the fields are crucial.

FanSided, one of the fastest growing digital content networks, is looking for a part time entertainment writer to join the team. This person will work approximately 25 hours per week.

As a Part-Time Staff Writer, you’ll be responsible for contributing a variety of content across our Entertainment Network, which covers general TV/movies, celebrity gossip, reality TV, and fantasy/sci-fi, to name a few. You will follow a content strategy, identify and execute real-time coverage based on breaking news, create SEO content, and occasionally create longer features, slideshows, and opinion pieces.

Maximum Games is a top 20 global video game publisher, and is consistently one of the fastest growing, making the Inc. 5000, SF Business Times’ Fast 100, and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for the past five years in a row.

They are currently searching for a freelance Script/Copywriter.

The Script/Copywriter is responsible for creating compelling scripts and dialogue for video game trailers as well as any in-house video advertisements and similar projects.