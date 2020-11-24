5 Tips to Help Bloggers Attract Nonprofit Clients

Blogging is an important investment for any business. But when you research tips and best practices online, it seems like every resource is geared towards tech startups and standalone income-producing bloggers. What about nonprofits? They need blogs, too!

The basic principles of blogging remain true, regardless of whether you’re developing content for a Fortune 100 organization or a small nonprofit. The execution, however, might look a little different. And if you want to pick up nonprofit clients, you can increase your odds by doing the following:

1. Sell Them on the Need

Blogging is something that every nonprofit should be leveraging as part of their marketing, PR, and outreach strategies. But if you want to earn nonprofit clients, you might need to convince them of this fact. Here are three specific benefits you can tap into:

Brand awareness. While they might not have the same profit-oriented marketing strategies as most other companies, building brand awareness is still an integral component of a nonprofit’s success. Blogging provides an excellent platform for generating visibility.

While they might not have the same profit-oriented marketing strategies as most other companies, building brand awareness is still an integral component of a nonprofit’s success. Blogging provides an excellent platform for generating visibility. Traffic generation. If a nonprofit’s goal is to drive traffic to their website, they need to target as many traffic sources as possible. And though social media is great, nothing packs a more powerful punch than organic traffic straight from Google. Blog posts help establish a strong foundation of high-quality content that Google will take into account as they serve search results to users.

If a nonprofit’s goal is to drive traffic to their website, they need to target as many traffic sources as possible. And though social media is great, nothing packs a more powerful punch than organic traffic straight from Google. Blog posts help establish a strong foundation of high-quality content that Google will take into account as they serve search results to users. Control your story. Somebody is telling the nonprofit’s brand’s story. And if they aren’t publishing original content, it’s possible that somebody or someone else is influencing the conversation around the causes they care about. Blogging gives them the opportunity to take control of their story.

2. Plan (Way) Ahead

The problems most nonprofits have with blogging is directly tied to a lack of planning. Every week they come to a meeting and someone says, “What should we write about this week?” What follows is a half-hearted brainstorm session that produces a generic blog post with limited or no value.

You can appeal to nonprofit clients by creating a blogging strategy and content calendar that gives them a game plan for at least three to six months. You can always go in and change some topics or switch up a date here and there, but the intentionality and attention to detail will serve you well.

3. Use High ROI CTAs

Every blog post should have elements of conversion copy infused into it. The challenge is finding out which calls-to-action (CTA) work for each nonprofit.

One of the best strategies we’ve seen is to use blog opt-in forms to collect phone numbers for the purpose of SMS outreach and marketing. SMS can be especially powerful as a tool for internal communications and the coordination of volunteers and donors. By offering free lead magnets in return for phone numbers, you can help prospective clients strengthen their pool of contacts and secure additional touchpoints.

4. Publish Often…

A nonprofit can’t publish one or two blog posts per month and expect to make much impact. (They could get lucky and have one of their posts really gain traction, but it’s unlikely.) They need to blitz. And you need to sell them on this blitz!

“Nearly everything you do for your organization is in the name of building awareness, bringing in donors, and impacting the issue you initially set out to address. You can accomplish all of these goals with a blog,” writes Nick Morpus of Capterra. “A blog makes it possible to share information about your goals and the progress you’ve made toward your mission without relying on other publications.”

According to HubSpot, companies that blog 11 or more times per month get more than four times as many leads as those only blogging four or five times every month. If a prospective nonprofit client has the resources, they should be blogging at least twice per week. It’ll give them a much more efficient growth trajectory.

5. …But Think Quality Over Quantity

While quantity matters, it’s nothing without quality. You’re much better off publishing one high-quality 3,000-word blog post with original images and insightful copy than a dozen keyword-stuffed 400-word blog posts with stock photos and fluffy language. Ideally, you’re able to meld quality and quantity, but don’t mistake one for the other. Sell prospective clients on the idea of quality over quantity.

Find Your Dream Clients

Nonprofits don’t always see a need for blogging. And while that presents a challenge, it also creates an opportunity. It means that if you can convince a nonprofit of the need, you won’t face a ton of competition. Hopefully, this article gives you some tactics you can leverage to get nonprofits to partner with you.