25+ Black Friday Deals for Bloggers in 2020

End 2020 with a bang with these amazing blogging deals.

Here are the best Black Friday deals for bloggers in 2020. Although we’re only highlighting 25 specific discounts here, there are technically dozens more thanks to sitewide deals on marketplaces like Themeforest and Envato Market.

Below you will find some sweet Black Friday discounts for some of the most popular WordPress plugins, robust themes, web hosting plans, and miscellaneous services for bloggers.

Some of the following will also run throughout the holiday season, giving you plenty of opportunity to explore to your heart’s content.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the real deal. Let the money-saving extravaganza begin…

Web Hosting Deals

Bluehost

Save up to 60% on web hosting and related services.

Bluehost is one of the most trusted web hosting solutions on the planet. Now you can save up to 60% on shared hosting plans and various services available. If you’ve been contemplating a switch from your current web host, now is the time to make a move.

Inmotion Hosting

Save over $250 on their VPS plans through November 29.

You can now save over $250 with their VPS web hosting plans. Perfect for those with a growing website, as their packages provide tons of bandwidth and storage capabilities for all your blogging needs.

Hostgator

60% off all plans!

Enjoy 60% off all Hostgator Hatchling, Baby, and Business plans. In other words, there’s big savings whether you’re brand new to blogging or an experienced solopreneur looking to further optimize your web presence.

Host Winds

53% off all their VPS plans.

I personally have not seen VPS hosting as affordable as Host Winds offerings. While their website doesn’t specify when these deals will end, you should jump on this opportunity in case it all ends abruptly.

WordPress Plugin Deals

Memberpress

Use promo code BF2020 for 45% off.

Memberpress is a full-fledged membership plugin for WordPress. Place content behind a paywall, allow for partial access to your services, swiftly process new orders and cancellations, analyze detailed stats about members, and much more.

OptinMonster

Enjoy up to 60% off until the end of Black Friday. Other discounts and prizes are available through December 4.

OptinMonster lets you create powerful optin forms to gather subscribers and potential customers. This plugin also comes with floating bars, attractive popups, slide-ins, page redirection options, countdown timers, A/B testing tools, and tons of other features.

These guys are also giving away a MacBook Pro and other discounts over the next week or so!

Monster Insights

Up to 70% off Monster Insights and various other discounts.

Monster Insights takes analytics to a whole new level. Learn everything about reader behavior and engagement in an easy-to-understand format. Export information, compare traffic data through A/B testing, and track user actions and time spent on each page to continuously optimize your website accordingly.

All in One SEO

60% off all available plans.

All in One SEO is a powerful WordPress plugin that helps optimize your entire website for search engine success. It creates various XML sitemaps, helps you add SEO-friendly tags, descriptions, Rich Snippets, and even performs an SEO audit on all posts and pages. If you’re a serious blogger, you absolutely need something like this on your WordPress blog.

WPForms

Save up to 70% on this plugin; other prizes are also available.

Wpforms is simply the king of form creations for WordPress. Insert any type of field into registration forms, login forms, and all-purpose forms in general. Make each field a requirement, log them on the back-end, receive email notifications after someone fills them out, and more. Did we mention they’re also giving away a 27-inch iMac?

WP Rocket

Save 30% with your WP Rocket purchase.

Is your WordPress website slow to load? This WP caching plugin may be the answer to your problems. WP Rocket expertly supports sitemap preloading, GZIP compression, lazy-loading (showing contents only when viewable on the screen), browser caching, and other features to speed up your WordPress blog.

WP Table Builder

Save 40% with your purchase.

Build robust WordPress tables to show off different features on your blog or simply to present a set of data for yourself or end-users. Great for keeping things organized and neatly shown within your WordPress articles and pages!

WP Sticky

Save 50% on WP Sticky through Black Friday.

As the name suggests, you can stick just about any page element for extended visibility with WP Sticky. It works with any theme, page builder and plugin, ensuring no compatibility issues ever get in the way. Perfect to show off various discounts on your website or simply to highlight a particular article or image.

Meta Box (Custom fields plugin)

Save 50% on Meta Box premium bundles. Valid through December 4.

Do you need additional fields to collect information from blog readers or contributors? Meta Box supports endless field types (including checkboxes, radio buttons, dropdowns, and more) which you can safely store and access at any time. Ideal for ecommerce websites or simply bloggers looking to know more about site visitors.

WordPress Themes Deals

Envato Market Themes, Plugins, & Website Assets

This is where the fun begins for all you WordPress theme lovers. The Envato Market currently has dozens of professional themes on sale (50%), ranging from minimalist to the most advanced and robust designs imaginable.

Flo Themes

Use promo code BF2020 to save up to 35% on all themes.

Tons of WordPress themes to choose from, whether you’re a hobbyist or a serious blogger. What more can I say? Between this and the other marketplaces available, your options here are truly endless.

Elegant Themes (Tons of Discounted Items)

Much like the Envato Market, you can find dozens of amazing themes at varying discounts (including layout packs). In addition, they’re giving away over 15,000 digital items and even a free iMac. Deals start this Black Friday, so be sure to check back and don’t miss it.

OceanWP Theme

Get 40% off with your purchase.

With over 3 million downloads, OceanWP is one of the most popular WordPress themes available for casual users and developers alike. It’s also recognized as a lightning fast, flexible, and SEO-friendly theme. Compatible with all page builders and fully customizable, too!

WPAstra

40% off Astra theme. Offer ends on Black Friday.

Yet another lightweight, powerful WordPress theme for all your blogging needs. Fully customizable without the need to touch a single line of code.

Brizy Website Builder

Enjoy 30% off yearly plans.

If you can’t find a theme to suit your tastes, then build your own design with Brizy website builder. Create, customize and arrange endless fields and elements to present a truly unique experience. You’re no longer bound by the limitations of each theme, nor should you ever touch a line of code to customize the way your blog looks.

Miscellaneous Deals for Bloggers and Solopreneurs

Udemy

Major discounts on courses (starting at $9.99 through November 27).

Learn a new skill at your own pace. Udemy offers video courses by field experts based on a wide range of industries – these include photography, business, web development, music composition, food & drink, and much more.

Teachable

Every blogger has a skill, and Teachable is currently offering huge discounts on all their creator plans (save roughly $170 on their Basic plan, for example). If you’ve ever wanted to make money teaching your skills to a wide audience, now is the time to jump in.

Push Engage

Save 20% on all available plans.

Push Engage delivers web notifications to readers through the web browser. But it does much more than that, as it alerts users of changes to your offers (such as a price drop), and even pushes notifications to visitors based on their actions. It’s the perfect way to increase engagement, even if visitors are currently not on your website.

Long Tail Pro

Their website currently advertises 50% off your purchase through Black Friday.

Long Tail Pro is hands down the best way to increase organic traffic to your website. It generates long-tail keywords that people are actually searching for, in addition to having robust competitive analysis to stay ahead of your competitors.

Sprout Invoices

Enjoy 55% off through December 4.

If you’re an avid freelancer, you might want to check out Sprout Invoices. Create detailed invoices for unlimited clients, generate recurring invoices, track your work time, store all essential data securely, and accept a wide range of payment processors.

Bonus: Themeforest Free Items Section

This deal happens all year long! Themeforest offers free images, sound packs, themes, and other goodies for bloggers every single month. Simply scroll down to the free items section and grab your free items – no catch!

Conclusion

Blogging can be expensive, so these 2020 Black Friday deals are a Godsend for all creators. Services like Longtail Pro – and just about everything else on this list – are truly essential for long-term success.

And remember, be sure to thoroughly inspect the above websites to discover many more deals and discounts.