BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 7, 2020

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Romper is seeking a part-time Lifestyle Writer to contribute coverage about pregnancy, parenting, sex, health, fashion, astrology, and beauty in the form of researched articles/listicles and features with some light reporting. Applicants must demonstrate a proven interest in parenting media and make an effort to dig into the science of parenting/health topics, weaving in reputable experts and recent studies to support their writing.

Cella is seeking a strong content specialist on a contract basis to join a prominent client right away! This role is primarily focused on managing webpages, technical support, liaison with the digital team on new capabilities for web pages; and some graphics work such as editing images/graphics. This is a remote opportunity.

Inverse is seeking a creative, visually-minded Editor to work part time with one of Bustle Digital Group’s most distinct editorial tools: the card story.

They are seeking an editor who is attentive to and engaged with the daily news cycles in the realms of Science, Entertainment, Mind + Body, Gaming, and Culture. Basically: a science and fantasy superfan.

Data Driven Marketers is a women-led marketing company/group that provides agencies, creatives, and—on occasion—small businesses with the tools to grow their business and increase their online presence. They are searching for an individual who shares the same mission, vision, and drive as their team. They’re confident in your writing skills and creativity to boost their clients’ websites (landing pages, blog articles, press releases, email communications, and more).

Fit Small Business needs a Marketing – Webmaster Content freelance writer. You will be responsible for producing as many as 10 assignments per contract focused on website design and optimization as a tool for marketing and lead generation. Each article should be approximately 2,200 to 2,500 words in length and will offer the best answers to people’s questions about these topics.