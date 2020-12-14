BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 14, 2020

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Proprio is a Seattle startup developing a system for real-time immersive video and mediated reality interaction. They develop cutting edge algorithms and custom hardware to enhance human capabilities in high precision activities such as spine and brain surgery. They are looking for a grant writer to help them out.

Tavour is an online craft beer retailer based in Seattle, WA, and they’re looking to add to their team of Content Writers. As a member of this team, you will work with a dedicated and creative writing ensemble to make craft beer come to life on the page.

Informa is currently recruiting for an Editor for their Computer Science list in the Books division. The successful candidate will be responsible for commissioning, developing, and publishing books to help grow the list in gaming and animation. They will work closely with the Publisher to identify commissioning strategies to continue the momentum of the list.

The editorial team at CBR is looking for a writer to contribute dynamic list-based articles for their new site.

At CBR, they require writers who are driven to succeed, have a way with words, and keep up with what’s trending in the world of comics. They’re looking for original, informative, and eye-catching articles that will change the way people think about the comics world!

Mic is seeking a Culture Editor to lead its music, movies, books, style, online culture, and television coverage. Mic’s culture vertical takes a fluid approach to how we define culture, unpacking everything from the TikTok trends illuminating how we live to the historical context of Kanye West’s move to Montana. Their coverage is wide-reaching and curious, exploring the ways in which popular (and sometimes niche) cultural products create a thread between complex ideas of politics, identity, social justice, and more.