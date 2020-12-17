10 Best Business Bloggers to Follow in 2021

The phrase best business bloggers is not exactly a subjective one, considering the success and enormously helpful advice the following people provide.

The best way to advance your blogging career is to learn from fellow bloggers who consistently walk the walk. As such, we here at BloggingPro love highlighting talented individuals who help drive businesses forward.

Many of the following business bloggers are very well-known in their own right, but may not necessarily sound familiar to some of us for one reason or another. These guys run highly successful blogs based on business, marketing, lifestyle, and related subjects.

Ready to learn from these amazingly talented minds? Let’s get this show on the road!

Adam Enfroy

Chances are you’ll fall in love with Adam Enfroy the moment you get to know his story.

This dude relates to 99% of bloggers in the best (and worst) ways possible. His biggest struggle was having too much creativity but being held back by perfectionism.

After learning some tough life lessons over the years, Adam is now making over $75,000 per month while doing what he loves.

What we love about Adam Enfroy: Study the way his blog posts are typically structured: A table of contents, a relatable story, and step-by-step details that don’t merely scratch the surface.

Kristie Hill

Kristie Hill may initially appear to run a rather traditional, run-of-the-mill blog. Once you dive into her articles a bit deeper, though, you’ll soon realize this website is anything but ordinary.

This friendly, ice cream-loving mom is not afraid to disagree with popular expert opinions and go against the flow when necessary. She also helps bloggers with more specific issues, such as those who receive virtually no views and people who struggle with their niche even if it’s their main passion.

What we love about Kristie Hill: Her blog also places focus on Pinterest in great detail. We would love for Kristie to tackle Instagram a bit more as well, but needless to say, her work on all things blogging is already mind blowing as-is. Anything else is just gravy.

Larry Ludwig

You may not necessarily have heard of Larry Ludwig, but this self-made entrepreneur has already accomplished things that most bloggers can only dream of.

Larry helped create the first websites for businesses like “JPMorgan Chase, LensCrafters, Minolta, T. Rowe Price, IBM, and ING Bank,” as detailed in his About Me page.

By 2009, Larry had created a blog about investments so good that he was privileged enough to sell it for $6 million in 2018. All in all, this is the kind of expert we should keep an eye on and learn from without question.

What we love about Larry Ludwig: His blog topics may seem overwhelming (such as creating advanced sales funnels and hosting podcasts). But he also makes newer bloggers feel welcome. All in all, Larry has created a resource to fit bloggers of all shapes and sizes.

Create and Go

Create and Go, maintained by Alex and Lauren, teaches people how to quit their traditional job and make a living doing what they love.

These guys don’t just talk about the blogging niche itself, as they cover other areas to ensure every type of blogger gets the help they need. For example, they had started their success with a health/wellness blog and have since covered detailed topics on several other markets.

What we love about Create and Go: Alex and Lauren created a six-figure empire together, which shows the power of having an accountability partner or forming a joint venture. Consider recruiting a passionate business partner who shares the same vision. After all, two heads are generally better than one.

Ryan Robinson

Ryan Robinson is yet another hidden gem we’re happy to highlight. Actually, considering he has worked with countless Fortune 500 companies and interviewed the smartest minds in business, he’s not exactly what you would call a hidden gem.

Needless to say, you owe it to yourself to add this amazingly talented guy to your reading or podcast list. The latter, aptly named The Side Hustle Project, focuses on everything you need to multiply your income and overall success (both online and offline).

What we love about Ryan Robinson: Aside from his jaw-dropping income reports, Ryan focuses *a lot* on side hustles and creative ways to make money. This is great for those who enjoy learning new ways to make a living.

Oberlo

Oberlo goes beyond the basics; in fact, many of their topics are fascinating because they dive deep into advanced methods that, in our opinion, are a bit underserved to this day.

They look into maximizing your Shopify revenue, selling online courses, successful dropshipping techniques, how to track trending products to sell, and much more. But fear not, as they also cover more traditional topics for those looking to advance their blogging career in general.

What we love about Oberlo: If you’ve been looking for topics that go far beyond the usual solopreneurship ideas, Oberlo has you covered. Ideal for those looking for a challenge with potentially high rewards.

Lilach Bullock

Lilach Bullock has experienced failures and lost tons of money, just like the rest of us. However, these setbacks have motivated her to learn from her mistakes and try again… each time a little wiser than before.

Today she teaches people everything in relation to blogging, productivity, marketing, sales, social media, and everything in between.

What we love about Lilach Bullock: Her articles, while not very long, still carry a ton of information and actionable steps. These are typically backed with statistics and plausible examples. No fluff and no time wasted, simple as that.

Honorable Mentions

Mostly Blogging: Janice Wald always has something new to teach, even when covering popular blog topics that have already been written about by everyone else. Now that’s entrepreneurial talent!

Bill Acholla: Another blogger who’s not afraid to cover advanced or otherwise unusual subjects (such as leveraging chatbots to your advantage and learning to analyze ecommerce metrics). In short, the blogosphere needs more bloggers like Bill Acholla.

Eden Fried: This talented gal has been blogging for a while now, and it shows. She expertly teaches everything about launching successful products, services, webinars, and everything you might need as a serious solopreneur.

Who’s Next?

We will certainly cover additional bloggers in future articles, as the list of talented individuals is virtually endless. The real question is, will you appear on this list of best bloggers to follow?

If you’d like to be considered, be sure to read everything BloggingPro has to offer. Then, apply that knowledge and take your blog to the next level.

See you in a future list!