BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 21, 2020

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

StartEngine is the $221M FinTech powerhouse driving the future of fundraising and alternative investing. They’re looking to find talented writers who can write compelling narratives for startup company landing pages. They need people who can distill complex ideas from pitch decks and websites to position companies in exciting and comprehensible ways for a diverse investor community.

Fountain is the high-volume hiring platform empowering the world’s leading brands to streamline and scale their recruiting function.

They are actively looking for an experienced and detail-oriented B2B content writer. They’re a small but growing team looking for entrepreneurial-minded, self-starters who are passionate and ready to make a big impact.

Do you have strong opinions about Netflix rom-coms? Would you rather re-watch every season of Grey’s Anatomy than go to a party? Did you know about The Queen’s Gambit before everyone was tweeting chess memes? If yes, then Elite Daily’s TV/Movies Writer position is for you.

Elite Daily is a seeking remote, part-time writer to contribute two shifts per week to the Entertainment vertical.

Elite Daily is seeking a remote, part-time Astrology writer to join its Experiences vertical. Day-to-day responsibilities include pitching and writing monthly horoscopes and evergreen zodiac-related content. Examples of the types of articles you’d work on include the spiritual meaning of a solar eclipse, which signs will have the worst month, the best matches for Sagittarius, and how you should decorate your living space, according to your sign.

Applicants should have an expert knowledge of all aspects of the zodiac, including a solid understanding of how to read individual birth charts.

Codeless is a content production agency looking to add depth to our writer bench. We’re looking for committed freelance writers with a wide range of experience in the SaaS and B2B space. You’d be writing 1000-2000-word pieces for a number of industry-leading clients, typically around content marketing and SEO, project management, marketing automation, digital advertising, subscription management, and more.