BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 28, 2020

Later is looking for an excellent communicator and strategic thinker to join their marketing team as a Content Writer. If you have strong writing skills and an understanding of emerging social media trends, this is the job for you!

Valnet Inc. is looking for Mobile & PC Writer who are technology enthusiasts for the website makeuseof.com.

MakeUseOf is one of the largest technology publications on the web today. They aim to equip all readers, whether they’re newcomers to tech or seasoned veterans, with the tools they need to make the most of their technology.

Inverse has an immediate opening for a writer who’s got a special talent for theorizing about the in-world possibilities of the TV shows and movie franchises they love to watch, read, and think about. They’re enthusiastic about offering thought-provoking theories to their audience between episodes. If you’re a critical thinker who loves to report on fan theories and come up with your own, please get in touch.

Bustle is seeking remote, part-time writers to cover Wellness for their Wellness vertical. Day-to-day responsibilities include pitching and writing original reported wellness stories (both short turnaround and longer lead), evergreen, service stories, and trend pieces about topics like sleep, stress, nutrition, and fitness. Examples of the kinds of articles you’d work on include: this feature on self-care methods for activists; this service piece on stress dreams; and this trend piece on Apple Watch tracking features. A passion for wellness and an innate ability to trendspot in the field are crucial.