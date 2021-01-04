BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 4, 2020

I hope you’re all having a good start to 2021. We’re certainly brimming with positive energy!

Piper Companies is currently looking for a Remote Junior Medical Writer to work for a Pharmaceutical Support Services Company; Responsible for the preparation of departmental deliverables which include clinical protocol development, clinical study reports, IND, NDA and CTD summary documents.

Valnet Inc. is looking for writers with strong knowledge of technology apps, software, products and more for the website MakeUseOf.com. The ideal candidate has expert knowledge of one or more technologies (IOS, Android, Windows, Linux, iPhones, Mac, etc…) in order to help readers learn tips and tricks and discover the best technology to use in their everyday life.

Bookfox wants a freelance blogger to help fiction writers. You will write blog posts aimed at helping writers to create and publish their books.

Skill Set:

Creative writing background

Adept at WordPress

Voice-driven writer, non-academic and non-stuffy

Online media writing skills, rather than print media writing skills

Capable of writing 5,000 words a week