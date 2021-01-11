BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 11, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

BloggingPro Job Board highlights

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

A minimum of five years of experience as a copywriter in advertising is required. Bachelor’s degree is preferred. Must have a portfolio to review capabilities. Experienced freelancers will be considered at reasonable weekly rates.

TrustLayer is a venture-backed B2B SaaS company that reduces friction and builds trust between businesses. They allow users to automate the verification of insurance, licenses, and compliance docs of their business partners (i.e., vendors, subcontractors, suppliers, borrowers, tenants…).

They are looking for a content writer, storyteller with a minimum of 5 years of B2B marketing experience, in the insurance, technology, and risk management industry. For this role, you will need to be comfortable planning, writing and editing content.

DelveWithin is looking for authors for a spirituality/self development blog. Titles and article structure will be given to you to make it easier for you to craft the articles. Plus the work is fully flexible with no stern deadlines. You will also have the freedom to work on topics you like and reject ones that you don’t. You can also get author credit. Examples of titles include mindfulness, astrology, LOA, yoga, reflection and energy.

Are you a passionate Otaku dedicated to consuming, discussing and sharing every morsel of anime and manga the world has to offer? Do you have a broad knowledge base that covers everything from mainstream anime hits to the most hidden manga gems? If so, and you have proven experience writing about your obsession, CBR wants you to join our team! Help us spread the good word with YOUR words — apply today!

Binance is the global blockchain company behind the world’s largest digital asset exchange by trading volume and users, serving a greater mission to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption and increase the freedom of money.

Are you looking to be a part of the most influential company in the blockchain industry and contribute to the crypto-currency revolution that is changing the world? Apply now.