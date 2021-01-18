BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 18, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

IQ Solutions is looking for a freelance advertising copywriter. Some daily tasks include:

Interpreting creative briefs to develop and produce creative concepts through execution on assigned projects.

Researching and understanding the client’s needs and target audiences, through online searches, reviews of existing research, interviews with subject matter experts, and in-person meetings.

Writing original copy and edit content for a range of corporate marketing and communications materials.

VisionX is a fast-growing machine vision product company headquartered in New York City with a unique mission to build innovative machine vision systems and products that enhance human productivity. They are looking for a freelance Content Writer to create content for blogs, articles, product descriptions, social media, and the company website. As the Content Writer, your responsibilities include evaluating analytics to adjust content as needed, regularly updating the company’s website, and promoting company posts or blogs by pitching articles to various third-party platforms.

ContentFly is a start-up that matches businesses looking for content help with writers. They’re looking for an eager freelance Content Writer to join their team. Your role, in a nutshell, will be to help write articles, blogs, social copy, etc. for their growing customer base.

Are you passionate about writing, marketing, and digital inclusion? Is helping make the world a better and more accessible place important to you? If so, an Inbound Content Developer (ICD) position at Morey Creative Studios might be the perfect career choice for you.

As an Inbound Content Developer (ICD), you’ll be responsible for a handful of diverse clients ranging from B2B to SaaS and finance (and anything in between). ICDs work collaboratively with Account Directors, Editors, and Designers to produce a wide variety of creative assets including blogs, website copy, landing pages, ebooks/whitepapers, and more.

Reliable Acorn works with several manufacturers in the B2B/industrial space. It takes a special person to write for these clients. Are you one who can?