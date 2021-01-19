Let’s explore 10 steps to take when launching your next blog idea, especially if your last venture did not go as planned…

You see, many creatives tend to jump from idea to idea. If you’re itching to launch yet another new blog, the following tips can help you remain laser-focused and increase your overall chance of success.

So, rather than writing a beginner’s guide to blogging, this article assumes that you have already had other blogs and are now looking to launch your next idea.

The main goal here is to learn from previous efforts and eliminate any mistakes that might have held you back.

Define Your ‘Why’

Why do you wish to launch another blog? Is this idea just something temporary that you’ll toss aside in 2 weeks?

If you really plan to stick with it, also ask yourself whether there’s really an audience and/or how competitive the market may be.

For example, a new gaming blog may prove successful but it is insanely hard to break into this niche without a solid plan beforehand.

Therefore, ask yourself ‘why’ this new blog needs to exist in the first place before diving in.

Assess Your Demographic

This is an important part of niching down, as it allows you to target a very specific audience and ultimately increase your chances of success in the future.

A dating blog may cater specifically to people over 40 or 50 years of age. This means that your content will be drastically different than writing for younger audiences.

Most of us have created blogs without drilling down on a specific audience beforehand, so it’s important to know your crowd before even launching it.

Plan a Blogging Roadmap

Where do you see the blog in the next 30 days? 90 days? 180 days? Many bloggers simply post new content on auto-pilot without a real goal in mind. In essence, they just hope that the traffic will gradually come and slowly translates to more traffic and/or sales.

Sadly, the above only works to some degree. You have to be much more active by planning out exactly where your new blog should be within a specified timeframe.

This keeps you focused and allows you to elevate your efforts where necessary.

Tip: Planning a roadmap may also mean coming up with solid content ideas over the next few weeks/months. It’s much easier to publish new content when you already know what to blog about in advance.

Plan Your Financial Goals (If Any)

Some people enjoy blogging for fun, but the average blogger goes in with money in mind. Do you fall into the former, or the latter?

With a well-defined audience, now you can plan how to make money down the road.

Using the aforementioned example (dating for older people) you could provide enhancement products for said audience as an affiliate. This also gives way to producing reviews and news about said products as a means to sell them.

If you’re not necessarily looking to profit, then this step can be completely dismissed.

Develop Your Brand

Your blog brand could mean several things, but it’s ultimately about “how you present your blog to the world.”

I have read blogs with a lot of edgy content which included filthy words and dark humor. Other blogs are more conservative but may adapt GIF images and other things to make it stand out.

Your brand is also based on your blog’s theme, its logo, and even the types of images used. While none of this is crucial, it’s definitely worth implementing as a means to deliver consistency from the beginning.

Learn from Similar Blogs / Outlets

I use the word “outlet” because there are many places to learn from other than blogs.

Instagram, for example, may give you meme ideas to spice up your blog with humor. Likewise, YouTube may cover topics that are hardly found on traditional blogs or (at the very least) you can learn from the YouTuber’s overall presentation style.

If you’re only studying fellow blogs in your niche, you’ll notice that most of them cover the same exact topics and most things are very predictable.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but you should use this opportunity to figure out what’s missing from such blogs and then do them better.

Prioritize One Social Network (Just One)

Note that I didn’t say “open up several social media accounts” as the average blogger tends to do…

Instead, focus exclusively on whatever medium your audience is easiest to reach and take it slightly more seriously than the blog itself.

Don’t just use the platform to dump your latest article link. Interact with everyone throughout the day (if using Twitter, for example), or post consistently throughout the month if you’re on something like YouTube.

Always engage with others and keep your presence active, especially if you failed to do this with your last blog.

Prioritize Networking

Let’s put it this way…

You reach out to a relatively known blogger who doesn’t know you at all, and ask him to share your latest article with his social media audience. Do you think he’ll just do as you say? Chances are you’ll get ignored.

On the other hand, let’s say that you two have already gotten acquainted and regularly comment on each other’s content. You have also helped this blogger out a few times by promoting him on social media and by mentioning him within your articles.

Now try to ask him for a favor. Do you think he will respond positively? The answer is ‘absolutely yes!’

Now, imagine doing this with dozens of bloggers, YouTubers, and other social influencers around the web. Can you see the big picture here?

This is why networking is so important. Heck… if you had to publish fewer articles in favor of networking and growing your chosen social network, by all means do so. After all, there is NO rule saying you need to publish on your blog very often in order to thrive.

Honorable Mentions

Don’t aim for immediate perfection. It’s easy to put off launching your next blog until everything is perfectly in place. Many things can wait until later, such as that flashy logo you have in mind.

Dismiss unnecessary tasks. Otherwise, consider outsourcing certain things to accelerate your next blog’s growth. I’ve already mentioned this in the past: Outsourcing can be insanely affordable by hiring the right people on Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr.

Conclusion

To close this article, I’d like to point to a recent article I wrote about escaping the rat race in 2021 as a blogger. I highly recommend that guide, as it perfectly complements the contents of this blog post.

Ready? Launch your next blog like you mean it, or don’t launch it at all until you’re prepared to follow all of the above. Especially the dreadful steps.