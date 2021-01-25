BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 25, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Rotunda Software is looking for a Content Editor, who is eager to take ownership of all of Rotunda Software’s communications. This is a remote role where you’ll join a talented team of passionate professionals. A successful candidate will have extensive experience framing ideas, architecting information, and inspiring customers.

The Ascent, a Motley Fool brand, was launched in 2018 to rate and review critical financial products like credit cards, savings accounts, brokerages, and loans, as well as to provide jargon-free advice on all things personal finance. There’s a lot of money advice out there (some good, some less good), and they’re cutting through the noise that often leaves people feeling helpless and insecure about key financial decisions.

The Ascent team is looking for an expert writer who loves to help people find the best insurance, including home, auto, life, and more. They’ll research insurance providers and write reviews and “best of” lists for everyday people. They’ll also write educational content on a variety of insurance products.

Blizzard Entertainment is looking for a talented copywriter to join the CRM team to help us communicate the latest information, features, news, and more for all of Blizzard’s franchises, delivered to millions of players worldwide.

The ideal candidate will be a self-motivated, deadline-driven, detail-oriented individual with a passion for excellence in communication and a dedication to consistently meeting team objectives. Excellent interpersonal skills and a wide-ranging knowledge of Blizzard Entertainment games are essential.

DressEdit © is a professional woman’s platform to get inspiration for business formal, business professional and business casual fashion; discover fashionable tech gear for work, and navigate career culture.

They are seeking full-time, part-time and negotiable contract positions. Please note this is also a remote position, and you will need regular access to a computer/laptop to work.

The editorial team at ScreenRant is looking for a dedicated TV and movie expert to provide extensive coverage of the content on streaming platforms at ScreenRant.com – the #1 TV and movie website on Google.

Are you a dynamic writer and frequent TV/Movie binger, who is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest movies, shows, news, and rumors?