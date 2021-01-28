10 Best WordPress Pet Themes for Animal Lovers

Looking to spice up your existing blog or launch an online pet store? These WordPress pet themes are purrfect for the animal lover in you.

In fact, I recently covered some of the best pet YouTube channels to help inspire your overall blogging efforts. Using these resources as inspiration, let’s now look at the ten best WordPress themes for animal lovers to really kick things into high gear.

Pawsitive

Premium theme

Don’t let the price of this theme overwhelm you, as it’s one of the best investments you’ll make as a pet blogger.

The Pawsitive theme comes with several built-in designs (including nine distinct homepages) to fit your pet blogging or business needs. That’s right, this theme is suitable for both personal blogging and a wide range of animals businesses as well. For example, it supports time-limited elements which are ideal for temporary deals and sales.

It also comes with the Bold page builder to help you design truly unique layouts.

Pet Animal Store

Free / premium theme

A free WordPress animal theme that feels like a professional, premium product from the get-go. Pet Animal Store is a multi-purpose theme for any type of business and casual bloggers alike.

It supports over 100 eye-catching fonts, a fully customizable homepage, full-width layout support, multiple widget areas, and Google Maps integration to name just a few features.

You can otherwise upgrade to a paid version for additional features, including custom background customizations, a Mega Menu, and more.

Horse Breeder

Premium theme

Are you specifically into horses? This WordPress theme was designed to showcase everything about equestrian life/care.

Perhaps its most useful feature is its parallax effect, which makes background images scroll separately from foreground details. The theme also puts an emphasis on portfolio design (for better images and eye-catching details) as well as gorgeous overall anesthetics.

Pet Care Clinic

Free / premium theme

Pet Care Clinic supports boxed and full-width layouts to suit your business or general blogging needs.

You’re free to customize the main homepage with multiple sections showcasing everything your business has to offer, as well as displaying the latest pet-related blog posts.

The theme is also WooCommerce-ready, perfect for selling pet products and related items as an affiliate. You can optionally buy a premium version which provides more page templates and technical support.

United Pets

Premium theme

United Pets is an outstanding pet theme for WordPress due to its versatile and user-friendly features. Create a highly professional website with boxed or wide-page layouts and customize every page with its integrated Elementor page builder support.

Other fancy features let you insert animated sliders (great for rotating pet images and dynamic descriptions), stunning hover effects when viewing pictures, and over a dozen shortcodes to let you insert just about anything on any page (including Google Maps, testimonials, tables, and more).

All in all, United Pets is the way to go if you intend to run both an online pet store or an animal WordPress blog in general.

Vethouse

Premium theme

A veterinary WordPress theme with an insane amount of customization options. Thanks to the built-in WPBakery page builder, you can insert a multitude of colors, fonts, layout sizes, in-page widgets, and more.

Vethouse also supports WooCommerce to help make digital/physical sales a breeze. Moreover, it comes with classic and Mega Menu support, various slider transitions, integrated social media options, customizable backgrounds, and other visual features to help your pet blog stand out.

Honorable Mentions

As great as these themes may be, most have very similar features thanks to the fact that you can customize them however you like. As a result, let’s take a brief look at some honorable mentions:

Conceptual Cat

Premium theme

Of course I had to include a WordPress theme for cat lovers. Just look at the homepage demo and you’ll quickly see why it’s ideal to take your kitty blog to the next level. I bet you can’t wait to get your paws on it.

Valkuta

Premium theme

Valkuta is another general-purpose animal theme, but you can make it stand out with the help of its built-in Elementor page builder support. The theme also grants every modern feature you’d expect, including child theme support and a responsive layout.

Wild Safari

Free / premium theme

This animal theme is great for showcasing beautiful images and displaying items as users scroll down. This makes it more ideal for businesses with various features to show as opposed to conventional bloggers.

Fish

Premium theme

A niche WP theme for fish lovers, this one makes great use of big sliders and content that dynamically appear as you scroll. It supports simple menu items toward the top to show off your main blog link, contact information, and other main pages.

Conclusion

If your budget is currently limited, I suggest you start with a free animal theme and upgrade at a future date as your blog or online pet store evolves. And remember, though some of the above themes are designed with a niche audience in mind (such as fish or cat bloggers) you can always customize them to suit just about any other industry as well.