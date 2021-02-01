BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, February 1, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

The Zoe Report is seeking a remote, part-time Fashion News Writer to cover celebrity shopping and celeb fashion content 3-4 days per week. Day-to-day responsibilities include working closely with the Senior Fashion News Editor on pitching and writing content about sales, product launches, celebrity style news, and brand and industry news that appeals to TZR’s audience via search and social platforms.

Verywell Family is looking for a remote content update editor to join their growing team, with a focus on pregnancy and parenting topics. As an update editor, you will join the Quality Team, a team of remote editors, producers, and fact-checkers who work on a sizable library of existing articles to improve the reader experience and ensure the accuracy of all content, old and new. Update editors may revise outdated information, polish dull or error-ridden copy, and expand text to ensure articles are detailed and comprehensive.

Centivo is a new type of health plan for self-funded employers that is built to save 15 percent or more compared to traditional insurance carriers and is easy to use for employers and employees. They are looking for a Senior Copywriter who can connect with their partner, customer, and member base through multiple channels. In this role, you’ll be responsible for creating key messages, marketing materials, direct marketing and advertising, social media, research reports and white papers, blog posts, and more.

The Mom Project is looking for a Writer who can work closely with the Creative Director, with insights from Marketing and Product teams, to develop content. You will write copy for: Web, Email, Social and Paid Advertising.

The Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS) seeks a creative individual to write about their frontier research and experiential programs for their website, publications, social media and other outlets.