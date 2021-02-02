7 Best WordPress Dating Themes for Relationship Blogs

Today we’ll look at the best WordPress dating themes for relationship blogs and services in general.

Although it’s a rather short list, the following themes place a major focus on quality rather than quantity and generic features.

These allow you to start a full-fledged dating service (packed with paying members and all) or simply improve your existing dating-based content with modern and innovative features.

Let’s take a look!

OneSocial

Many WordPress dating themes are bloated with questionable features or glossy eye candy just to appear exotic. OneSocial, however, is a theme that focuses primarily on a minimalist design and overall simplicity.

OneSocial is an all-purpose WordPress theme designed for social networking, relationships, and social interactions in general.

Multi-language support right out of the box

Log in or register using your social media credentials (Facebook, Google, Linkedin, and many others)

Real-time notifications display friend requests and messages among users

WooCommerce support and tons of admin-side customization options

All in all, the things you can accomplish with OneSocial are only limited by your imagination.

Gwangi

Speaking of attractive WordPress themes for relationship websites, Gwangi might just blow you away with the following features:

Integration with Paid Memberships Pro to help you create tiered membership levels

Customizable advertisements that can be displayed anywhere on the site

Let members ‘swipe’ on each other similar to Tinder and other popular dating apps

Browse extensive member directories

Users can receive member recommendations based on profile fields / details

Choose from nine preset designs to help you hit the ground running. You can otherwise create a brand new design with its vast options and layout customization settings

Gwangi is a jack of all trades that evidently does everything perfectly, making it one of my most recommended themes in this entire list.

Besocial

Besocial uses the power of BuddyPress to make a robust and effective social website – which can be used as a general network or a dating blog.

Use BuddyPress to befriend people, send private messages, view activity streams among connections, join user groups, and leverage other BuddyPress features

It comes with the ability to ‘feature’ members as a means of highlighting potential candidates in the dating scene

A rating system in the form of Like/Dislike buttons

Seamless Mailchimp integration to better stay in touch with those interested in relationship advice

Facebook comments and social login integration

Besocial is generally ideal as both an online business and a traditional blog.

Sweet Date

In addition to being fully integrated with BuddyPress, this WordPress dating theme comes packed with the following features to take your website to the next level:

Customize your website with a powerful, built-in page builder

Create membership subscriptions to increase revenue and potential engagement

Robust notification system to help members stay in touch

Display when users are online and offline, making it truly feel like a modern dating service

WooCommerce integration to sell related items to loyal visitors and members

Sweet Date combines all the best features from popular dating apps and standard blogging practices, thus giving you the best of both worlds.

Mingle

Another multi-purpose WP relationships theme for social interaction that’s been carefully designed with BuddyPress and customization in mind.

Mingle provides features such as a drag-and-drop page builder, a contact form builder, virtually endless color customizations, wide/boxed design, and other standard features for blogging purposes.

While this theme isn’t necessarily powerful for an actual dating service, it is perfectly fine for everyday blogging purposes while providing basic benefits thanks to BuddyPress.

Honorable Mentions

LoveStory

Ideal theme for those looking to create a WordPress dating service with paying members. LoveStory features everything you might expect such as a responsive layout and sidebar customization options. However, this is only a small fraction of everything it has to offer.

Create a multi-tiered membership system and increase potential revenue

User profiles can be customized with images, a biography, along with basic stats about each person

Chat with fellow members in real-time and create an instant connection

Advanced profile searches, virtual gifting among users, the ability to “save” profiles for later viewing, and more

Technical features include Facebook login, Analytics integration, WooCommerce support, a wide range of shortcodes, and other goodies for admins

Note: This theme will be retired from Themeforest in early 2021, though you can still purchase it at this time and the team will keep releasing periodic updates.

Online Romance

The Online Romance WP theme is more focused on the blogging side of things, giving you robust display options for images and a wide font selection.

Its overall presentation is generally easy on the eyes, as you can see in this live demo.

The theme also prides itself for its SEO-friendliness, claiming it’s one of the most well-coded layouts to help people find you through organic searches.

Conclusion

So, how will you go about handling that awesome dating blog or service?

The aforementioned Online Romance theme, for instance, is a great place to start your general-purpose dating blog (or you may otherwise start with an all-purpose WordPress theme for practice purposes).

For more advanced features and the ability to create an online dating service, Gwangi would be my personal recommendation.

Best of luck!