BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, February 8, 2021

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Neil Patel Digital (NP Digital) is seeking a skilled, professional, and detail-oriented Content Writer to join our production team for ongoing writing needs in various industries. The ideal candidate has knowledge/experience writing and editing website copy with an understanding of search engine optimization (SEO) best practices. Our ideal writer has the capacity to write educational, often technical, research-backed copy in an informative, clear, accessible way to help readers understand complex information.

In this role, you will be expected to brainstorm, research, create, and transform ideas.

Survival Magazine is looking to hire 1-2 writers who can contribute a minimum of 6,000 words (2-3 articles) per week about outdoors gear and firearm accessories.

For each article, they will provide you with:

* Detailed writing guidelines

* Template

* Products to include & some basic research

* Competitor articles you’ll need to beat

Above all, you’ll need good research skills (Googling / YouTube / Reddit) since the topics can be very specific at times. You should be able to convincingly write from a position of expertise/authority.

The editorial team at ScreenRant is looking for a dedicated TV and movie expert to provide extensive coverage of the content on streaming platforms at ScreenRant.com – the #1 TV and movie website on Google!

Are you a dynamic writer and frequent TV/Movie binger, who is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest movies, shows, news, and rumors? If so, then they need you! As a freelance feature writer, you will create original, informative, and eye-catching articles that their audience is craving to read.

Zip is one of Australia’s fastest growing Fintechs and the company behind popular products such as Zip (Zip Pay, Zip Money) and PocketBook. They are currently experiencing exponential growth and are scaling their marketing team. Zip requires a Commercial Copy Writer to support Zip through its next growth phase. This role that sits within the commercial team and reports to the Head of Marketing

Cella’s top entertainment client is looking for a part-time Facebook Writer. In this role, your primary focus is to ideate on and continue to add to the creative voice for their page, with a specialized focus on their comedic talent as it relates to their client and the culture at large.