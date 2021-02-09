How to Quickly Turn Your Content into Videos with Boosted [Review]

Years ago, bloggers would have a website and simply, well, blog. Fast forward to 2021, and blogging isn’t simply blogging anymore – it’s now an aspect part of the wider digital marketing mix. Blogging is a way to introduce brands and promote products, and it’s used to educate an audience on a specific or wide array of topics.

Let’s say you’re promoting a Cabernet Sauvignon. Sure, you can write about it and how tasty it is, but if I were the consumer, I’d like to see a visual of the bottle. Or even better, consume multimedia content around perhaps a blind tasting and the consumer selecting the said wine as their favorite (bonus points to the seller!).

So why would you add video content to what you’re promoting? In 2021, the better question is, why would you not?

A Quick Recap: Why Turning Your Content into a Video Makes Sense

Adding video content creation to your toolbox can help you diversify your services to clients and to add impact to your content marketing efforts because you can use videos as social ads to help promote your articles. According to research from Orbit Media, 90% of bloggers add images to their posts, but only one in four bloggers are adding video. The reason? Many believe it’s a bigger investment (is that the case, though? Hold that thought – more on this later. Let’s continue to build the case).

Another reason to add a video to your content? Videos can show the product you’re marketing in ways that only writing about it could not. As WebyClip’s Ariel Shemesh recently noted on the Referral Candy Blog, “Bring the best parts of the product to the forefront. If done correctly, these short clips have the power to build a large following (and new customers along the way!).”

Finally, look at these stats from Smart Insights to get the wheels spinning in your head:

Emails containing video have 96% higher click-through rates than non-video emails.

Video marketers enjoy a 54% increase in brand awareness.

Social video generates 12 times more shares than text and images combined.

Video drives a 157% increase in organic traffic from search result pages.

Once the “why” of video content has been established, it’s the “how” that scares people (myself included). The time and expense can seem daunting, so I reviewed Boosted by Lightricks to learn more about the process of creating videos for enriching and promoting blog posts.

How Boosted Works

Boosted is a video maker creating compelling stories and ads to help boost your marketing content. Boosted is a free online video maker app with built-in social media best practices, content that helps you turn your followers into customers, and high-quality design. You can upgrade to a premium account to access all of the available templates, but aside from that, all features are available without limits in the free version.

So how do you create a video that will capture your audience and make them want more from you: the blogger, the promoter, the seller?

Turns out, the process was pretty easy.

Step 1: Select your template

Boosted offers hundreds of beautiful templates catered to your theme of the video that you’re making (i.e., fashion, travel, food, automobile). When you select your template, you are able to customize the color palette, font, music, video clips, and are also able to add in your logo! For my example, I chose yoga, because we all need a little more #namaste in our life.



Step 2: Create your video!

Here is where the fun begins. As mentioned before, this is a very clean and seamless process. I’ve outlined how to create your content below:

Choose your media. You can upload your own video clips, or choose clips that fit your brand from Boosted’s huge stock library. As previously mentioned, you have the ability to choose your music, colors, and fonts associated with your content that you are creating. Also, with your music selection, you can choose from Boosted’s music library or upload your own music, and with the color palette, you can create your own or use the “Best Fit” option that Boosted provides. Adjust your media by replacing the clip, trimming the clip to slim down on content or time, or adding an additional filter. You are also able to adjust the text within the clip, along with selecting font and color. Finally, resize the video that will work best for you. Gone are the days where awkward white space will fill around your videos. With Boosted, you are able to easily resize your video to fit all of your favorite social media platforms!

Step 3: The finished product

Save your project and export the video. These videos can then be uploaded to your blog, as a social media ad, on your Instagram, and so much more.

The Verdict

You do have to have a plan going into using the app. You will need to create your videos and/or your images so that you have something to upload, this just makes it easy to put together.

I have found in my career that investing in editing video content is the most expensive, and you always end up going back and forth with editors to capture your vision, so this tool allows you to put those funds into creating videos (if you need help) and then lets you do the editing yourself.

Although I created a basic video just to see how the tool worked, this tool is perfect for Instagram, and I will be using it on my own page moving forward.

In short, get started with Boosted today and continue to build that brand and audience of yours!

Amanda DiSilvestro is the Editor in chief for Plan, Write, GO. She has been writing about all things digital marketing, both as a ghostwriter, guest writer, and blog manager, for over 10 years. Check out her blogging services to learn more!