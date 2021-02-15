BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, February 15, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Collider is looking for an eager and talented Freelance TV/Movie News Writer to join the News team.

Collider is the ultimate source for impactful entertainment news. We deliver the biggest, most important industry happenings, and provide deep analysis and sharp commentary through interviews, reviews, and much more. As a daily news writer, prospective applicants will assist with covering breaking news in the TV/Movie

The editorial team at ScreenRant is looking for a dedicated freelance writer to provide comics-related news and features coverage at ScreenRant.com.

Are you a pop-culture enthusiast dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest comic book news and rumors? Are you a self-starting, hard-working and dynamic writer who can investigate, research and produce compelling news copy to tight deadlines and strict editorial standards?

C Publishing Limited is looking for several people to write for their car and motorbike blog.

Your job will be to write detail-oriented articles on specific subjects/questions, just like the 4 examples in the full ad.

BDG Studios is looking for a Branded Lifestyle & Commerce Editor to join their team of fellow editors and strategists. This is a new role situated in a growing segment of their overall business, helping to connect the dots between branded content and commerce (affiliate) strategy.

You’ll work on branded content and other revenue-driving editorial, working from the strategy/pitch phase through execution to write, edit, package, and optimize content that will resonate with specific BDG audiences while meeting advertiser goals.

BlockFi’s mission is to provide liquidity, transparency and efficiency to digital financial markets by creating products that meet the needs of consumers and corporations across the globe.

This is a fully remote role affiliated with our team based in Europe.

Technical writers at BlockFi strive to make the development experience better for their team of global engineers by providing excellent documentation in the form of API docs, release notes, run-books, guides, and tutorials, as well as updating and editing existing content or content provided by other authors.