BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, February 22, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Dotdash is looking for writers who have expertise in certain areas (see complete ad) to help create unbiased and trustworthy recommendations on various companies and services that will reach millions of people. If you’ve written commerce content or reviewed companies before, you may be a good fit. Depending on the topic, these articles will be between 1,500 to 3,500 words, and pay is competitive.

Cannabis Publishing LTD is looking for cannabis writers with growing experience to create in-depth and easy-to-follow grow guides for their audience.

Steep Digital is looking for an experienced and awesome content writer who can:

1. Develop original content for websites

2. Develop Articles/Blogs

3. Develop content for marketing collaterals

4. Impeccable English grammar and spelling are mandatory.

Learning.com is looking for a scriptwriter who will be responsible for writing narrative stories that effectively teach digital skills to students. They can create new stories from scratch as well as modify existing narratives to adapt with changing requirements. The Script Writer will work alongside the content development team and user community to gather information about key learning objectives to make educational content that is fun and engaging for students.

OpenVPN is looking for an experienced Technical Product Marketing Content Writer who has the hunger to build their product marketing collateral from the ground up. You’ll be required to invent, collaborate and drive things from the start to finish line with a team of doers.

The market needs to hear the story about their products, and you are the person to tell it. You’ll be responsible for working cross functionally, unifying stakeholders in product, marketing, customer success and support to define and create: market and customer research about target personas, buyer needs and purchasing decision process for products, and key buyer roles.