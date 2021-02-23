6 Best Practices for Effective Blog Design and Layout

There’s a lot that goes into creating a successful blog. And while the content and promotion elements get most of the focus and attention, design and layout are arguably just as important. Because if you don’t have a compelling visual experience, people will leave and never come back.

6 Tips for a Compelling Blog Design and Layout

Whether you have an existing blog that needs a redesign, or you’re looking to design a brand new blog from scratch, here are a few useful tips to help you make it visually-pleasing:

Keep it Clean and Simple

One of the biggest misconceptions with blog design is that you have to be flashy. But in reality, nothing could be further from the truth. If you study the most successful blogs on the internet, they almost all share common traits of minimalist design.

Your blog’s design is there to direct visitors to the content and keep them focused on your calls-to-action. It should not distract or take away from these primary objectives. The best way to ensure your design is compelling is to use ample white space and simple navigation.

Ensure Consistency

Your blog’s design must be consistent throughout. This includes a consistent color scheme, fonts, spacing, formatting, etc.

If you don’t already have a style guide, create one. This document houses all of your logos, brand color codes, permitted fonts, details on font size and heading formats, rules regarding graphics and images, and other stylistic details. Your entire team should have access to it.

Use a Card Layout

A clean and organized blog is going to outperform a disorganized and disheveled blog any day of the week. One way to streamline your blog’s appearance and make it easier for visitors to access content is by implementing a card-based layout.

Card design, which derives its name from physical cards (like baseball or Pokemon cards), is a style where each blog post has a “card” on the main blog page or home page. These cards are then organized in a systematic grid. Users click the card they want and they’re taken to the post.

Card-based layouts have surged in popularity over the past decade and will continue to generate elevated click-through and conversion rates in 2021 and beyond. Switching to this type of layout can help you display lots of content without overwhelming your visitors.

Ensure Flawless Responsiveness

A decade ago, most people used a laptop or desktop computer to access the internet. The mobile web was extremely slow and clunky. But as the Internet of Things (IoT) has grown and smartphones have become ubiquitous additions to our lives, the majority of people now access the internet via a mobile device at least some of the time.

In order to deliver a compelling and consistent experience, you must invest in flawless responsive design that allows your blog to seamlessly adapt to any device or browser, regardless of size. You may need to hire a custom website developer to make this happen.

Emphasize Speed

A custom website developer can also make sure your page speed is where it needs to be. Research continues to prove that page loading speed has a direct impact on user experience and conversion rates. And if your blog’s pages aren’t loading in three seconds or less, you need to proactively address the issue.

A developer can go in and compress images, optimize navigation, and make sure your layout isn’t weighing you down. This can ultimately shave seconds off your page speed and boost your conversions.

Stick With High-Res Visuals

Visuals play a key role in breaking up textual content and enhancing the overall blog experience for visitors. The problem is that most bloggers use low-quality stock photos that cheapen their brand’s image.

If you want your visuals to have a positive impact on your blog’s image, make sure you select high-resolution images that are unique and original. You can either create your own graphics using a tool like Canva, hire a freelance designer, or use a paid service where you’re able to source an updated library of royalty-free images.

Set Your Blog Up for Success

Design is just one element of a successful blog, but it’s something that’s often neglected or given secondary status. By proactively addressing this important aspect of your blog now, you can ensure your content has space to shine.

Don’t feel like you have to implement every single one of these tips right away. It’s much more important that you take action on one or two things. Pick a couple that you can knock out this week and go for it!