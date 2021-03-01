BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 1, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

HotGhostWriter is hiring freelance and remote ebook writers who would like to keep their calendar full of exciting nonfiction writing projects. Their team of writers work hard to make sure every client receives an outstanding experience from start to finish. In return, HGW is dedicated to keeping an enjoyable work environment and a productive working relationship.

Bustle Digital Group is seeking a part-time, remote Commerce Beauty Writer to join their growing Commerce and Affiliate Marketing team.

The Commerce team operates separately from each site’s editorial team, and Commerce articles are written to generate revenue from sales of products featured in the articles. The success of an article is measured based on the affiliate revenue it earns — this means a strong candidate needs to not only be a strong writer but also able to effectively communicate what makes a product worth purchasing.

Iris Writing International is looking for a VERY HIGH-QUALITY article and web copy writer to join their growing team. They are looking for an ongoing writer to work with their team on a day-to-day basis.

This is a position that they are looking to fill urgently, so they will consider first and best-suited applicants right away.

Haley Marketing is seeking experienced writers who can research and write engaging, relevant and timely blog posts and short articles for their clients in the staffing industry.

They offer competitive pay ($35 per 350 – 500 word, SEO-optimized post published in WordPress – paid training provided), a fun and professional work environment, and tons of flexibility (work whenever and wherever you want, as long as you meet your deadlines!).

Hasbro Gaming is seeking a creative, self-motivated writer to support the Games Writing Team on a variety of gaming products–from classic brands like Clue and Game of Life to totally new game experiences. The ideal candidate will have excellent writing, organizational, reasearch, and editorial skills. They need to be able to work independently in a remote environment.