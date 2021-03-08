BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 8, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

The Spruce Home, Pets, and Crafts is looking for experienced remote editors with an extensive background in home renovations. As a content update editor, you will join the Quality Team, a team of remote editors, producers, and fact-checkers who work on existing articles to improve the reader experience and ensure the accuracy of all content, old and new. Update editors might perform research, revise outdated information, polish dull or error-ridden copy, improve formatting, and/or improve the SEO value of their assigned articles.

This role is completely remote for the duration of the assignment! A note on the schedule: for the first 12 weeks the talent will only be working 20 hours per week, the final 6 weeks of the assignment they will be working 40 hours a week.

The News Editor will help steer news coverage on Treehugger, including vetting, editing, and advising on news articles that help consumers make sense of the latest developments in the world of sustainability. This person must have excellent news judgment and terrific attention to detail. They will guide news reporters on story ideas, fairness, and sourcing, and help the Editorial Director frame a growing news organization.

The editorial team at TheRichest.com is looking for writers to contribute with updating and creating net worth articles..

They require writers who are driven to succeed, are able to thoroughly research a topic, and keep up with what’s trending in the world of the richest people and their lifestyles. They are interested to offer information to the audience about the net worth profiles of the richest people in the world: athletes, tech billionaires, celebrities, and more. The goal is to provide audiences with insights into the luxurious world of the richest people in the world and their lifestyles!

The HyperloopTT Marketing team creates and distributes the company’s vision for the future of mobility. Collaborating with and across all departments, they define and lead the brand experience, develop and implement global strategies, design and develop innovative digital solutions, and ensure consistent messaging across all channels, teams and regions.

As a HyperloopTT Copywriter, you will define and deploy HyperloopTT’s tone of voice within internal and public-facing content. You will be HyperloopTT’s voice across web, social media and other channels.