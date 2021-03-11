Here’s Why Your Blog Gets Zero Traffic

You’ve taken the time to research blogging. You’ve designed and developed a blog. You’ve chosen fonts, picked out fancy graphics, and even planned out your first few months of content. Yet you find yourself several months (and thousands of words) in, and you can count the number of weekly visitors on two hands. What gives?

5 Reasons You Have No Traffic

Every blog is plagued by its own issues and unique circumstances. However, a lack of traffic can almost always be tied to a combination of the following factors:

You Have No Clear Brand

A lack of clear branding creates an inconsistent website experience and leads to confusion. And guess what? Confused visitors don’t return. Get clear on your branding and prioritize consistency.

You Have No Target Audience

Writing to everyone is the same as writing to nobody. Generic blogs rarely work. You need a specific audience.

To gain clarity around who you’re writing for, develop a target reader persona. This is a fictional biography of your ideal reader. Every time you write a post or make an important decision about your blog’s branding, you filter it through this persona. And while it may exclude you from reaching certain people, it makes your content that much more relevant to the right individuals.

Your Website Design is Terrible

Terrible website design hurts your traffic on multiple levels. First off, it suppresses your search profile and makes it less likely that Google will feature you prominently in the search engines. (Google’s search algorithm prioritizes good design.) Secondly, people don’t like to spend time on an ugly or dysfunctional website. If your website isn’t visually appealing, they’ll click the back button and never return.

If you need help improving your design and blog flow, there are online marketing services that can help you get on track. Partner with the right company and begin reshaping your blog so that it’s both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Your Headlines are Awful

Headlines are arguably the most important factor when creating traffic-generating content. It’s one of the few factors that someone has to evaluate in the pre-click environment. Whether it’s on social media or on a search engine results page, your headline plays a significant role in whether someone clicks.

Research shows that, on average, 8 out of 10 people will read your headline copy. However, just 2 out of 10 internet users will read the rest of your content. In other words, your headline is the first and last impression most people have of your blog. Make it good!

Headline writing is an art form that takes years for the world’s best copywriters to perfect. Having said that, here are a few basic tips you can use to improve your headlines right away:

Include a benefit in the title

Take a firm stance

Be controversial

Keep it between 5 and 10 words

Use numbers and data

Applying one or more of these tips in a headline will dramatically improve your chances of generating traffic.

You’re Looking for Perfection

Some people go into full blog launch mode way before they’re ready. This leads to a sloppy-looking blog that totally misses the mark. Other people never launch a blog – or never actively promote it – because they’re looking for perfection. Both approaches are wrong, but this latter issue is particularly dangerous.

The pursuit of perfection will paralyze you. If you’re waiting for everything to fall into place before pursuing growth, you’ll never get off the ground. The goal should be progress, not perfection. Sometimes “good” is good enough. You’ll make mistakes, but you have an opportunity to learn from them. In these growing pains, you’ll discover what does and doesn’t work. That’s the journey every successful blogger before you has taken.

Are You Giving Your Blog a Chance?

Sometimes this industry does business owners and bloggers a disservice by communicating the myth that simply starting a blog is enough. If you study blog growth tactics and strategies, starting a blog is a common suggestion. And while we’d agree that starting a blog is important, what you do post-launch is much more important.

You can have the best blog in the world, but what’s the point if nobody knows it exists? Marketing, promotion, and SEO are all vital ingredients of awareness. If you don’t build the correct infrastructure now, all your time, energy, and money will be wasted.

It’s time to give your blog a fighting chance. Buckle up and fix the factors that are holding you back!