19 Marketers Share Their Best Tip to Promote a New Blog in 2021

1. Dave Nilsson, The Converted Click

Utilise the Hub & Spoke content strategy which focuses on the main topic and many supporting topics with good search volume. The Hub page is to be seen as the ‘pillar’ of your strategy and one which is long-form, highly informative, and offers many resources. You can find these opportunities to view conducting keyword and topical research around a specific topical silo, and then add them in an order of priority as well as search volume.

Be sure to internal link to each page/post within your hub and also to link back. For example, ‘content consultant’ can be a hub page and spoken pages (supporting pages) could be along the line of “how to perform a content audit,” “best content marketing tools.”

2. David Bell, Diving Bell Creative

Social media continues to be a great way to drive traffic to new blogs. We suggest joining a few niche Facebook groups to promote your new blog as well as some startup/small business groups. This will allow you to solicit feedback and drive some traffic.

TikTok is also a great way to grow a following quickly – without much production cost. You can boil down the insights of one of your blogs in a 10-15 second clip and post several times a day. If your blog is B2B, use Linkedin instead as the audience is likely a better fit.

You can also try out a service like Missinglettr which is a network of other businesses and individuals who are willing to repost quality content into their social media feeds. This app has driven more engagement for some clients’ posts than they’ve ever seen when promoted solely to their audience

3. Amanda Thomas, Konstruct Digital

My #1 tip is to set yourself up for success with organic search.

There are 3 types of exposure when it comes to digital marketing: earned media, paid media, and owned media.

Your blog is “owned media” – you control it and it’s unique to your brand, but without exposure, it isn’t worth much. SEO (organic search) sits at the intersection of owned media and earned media. If you set your blogging (owned) strategy with fundamentals of search, you set yourself up for building long-term equity in your website.

Once you have determined your blog’s niche, you’ll want to find topics to write about that have search volume, but are not too competitive. You can use tools like Semrush or Ahrefs to determine keyword difficulty. For example, if I was starting a new SEO blog, I’d want to stay away from an article like “what is SEO” – at 81% keyword difficulty, it will be more difficult for a less authoritative site to compete. However, choosing a more niche topic like “question keywords in SEO” – yields much less difficulty. While the search volume is also less, the search volume you can get is always more valuable than the higher volume you can’t get.

Last but not least, take some of the guesswork out of what will help make your content rank. There are lots of great content analysis tools that make content writing for SEO easier – Clearscope, Topic, and Semrush’s writing assistant are all great options to get started with.

4. Skyler Reeves, Ardent Growth

What is the single biggest problem you can solve with content? How can your first blog post have the biggest impact?

I think the best way to promote a new blog is to start with good content + distribution. Good content + distribution don’t need promotion. It will promote itself. The key is to create the right type of content.

If you’re working on a new blog, focus on a very specific target audience and create content that will build your credibility with them first. Not only will that drive direct and immediate business value, but it will also help build the momentum needed to effectively create and promote broader (TOFU) content that addresses the needs of your total addressable market.

Too many blogs and marketers focus on appealing to too many people when they start and this is why so many blogs fail.

Find your target audience, establish your voice and brand, and don’t get distracted by vanity metrics like volume and keyword rankings.

Does it take longer? Of course. But it’s more effective and more sustainable—making it more profitable in the long run.

5. Amit Singh, TapBioLink

Grow your email subscribers. Email is a great medium to share your content. It increases the engagement of your content because followers who are subscribed to your newsletter are based on the niche of your blogging content. Increase your email subscribers list by sharing your post on multiple social media. Your blog posts and email newsletter should always need to be relevant and useful for your audience

Social media is one of the best ways to promote your blog. It’s a perfect platform for building up a loyal community of readers. Brands and celebrities use social media links in bio tools to drive traffic to their products or blog. When people click the link in your bio, they will be able to browse all your blog post links and social media profiles. This will help to diversify your audience to multiple sources you own. You can make your blog grow by combining social media and email marketing.

6. Carlos Obregon, Bloom Digital Marketing

In 2021 blogging is alive and well. It is a crucial component of a content marketing strategy. When launching a new blog, this is the top tip I have:

Blog about the topics your audience finds valuable. How to do that you say? The first thing I would do is ask your customer service reps what are the top five questions they get over and over again from customers. These would be the initial topics I would use. Don’t forget to use Schema markup to code the questions and answers accordingly.

Get your new blog covered in Forbes, Business Insider, Today, or another big online publication. Most digital magazines get syndicated by dozens of sites, meaning you can get an initial boost of traffic to your blog and collect lots of backlinks at the same time. Use a quality over quantity approach to digital PR and pitch your business as a source only to the most relevant contributing writers who already cover bloggers like you.

To find these writers, search within online publications for your blogging competitors and your subject matter expertise. Then pitch the right contributors via email. You can find their email addresses using a tool like Prowly. Finally, you’ll also want to follow these journalists on Twitter and LinkedIn. By commenting on their content, you’ll increase the chances of them opening your pitch or reaching out to you directly to be a source.

Journalists might also tweet out a call for sources on a certain topic. If you’re not following the right media contacts, you’ll miss these easy opportunities to promote your blog.

Think about Keyword Clustering

Topic clusters are a strategy that is already several years old, however, it is right at the most important time to use them. Since keywords have lost accuracy, topic clusters are a good option to improve SEO on Google.

It is a way of structuring the contents. There is a “central topic” that is the main content on the website, from which other “group topics” or “cluster content” are released that deal with similar topics or have to do with the main topic. They are connected using links that direct the user to the central topic.

Because of the influx of users coming and going between the structure of this content organization model, Google positions these pages better and especially the “central theme” to prioritize it.

Topic clusters not only signal Google to better position a website, but it’s also a form of organization that allows you to store core and group topics in one place.

9. Steven Orechow, Steven Orechow Creative

When you’re starting a blog for your brand or business, it can be difficult to gain traction in terms of meaningful traffic. It can be especially challenging if your niche is crowded and or there’s a long list of authoritative giants or established popular blogs in the same space. Here are a few strategies to help you promote your new blog effectively:

• Stay on top of the latest trends and build relationships with other people or sites in your industry.

• Find and curate other useful content around your industry rather than just your own.

• Get involved in Social Media, online communities, and other relevant channels.

• Gain relevance through delivering interesting, valuable content to an audience who is hungry for it. Ensure the topic, and overall tone of your content aligns with the people, platform, or community you’re promoting your content to.

• Deliver interesting, valuable content to your audience – Make sure you’re providing quality content that’s informative, helpful, funny, educational, inspiring, or interesting, etc.

• Measure your promotion + outreach to measure your blog’s progress in terms of traffic.

* Prompt your audience with a question or relevant tidbit surrounding your topic Share across the channels and engage with anyone who responds or comments.

10. Kas Andz, Kas Andz Marketing Group

When you promote new blogs today, you need to fortify the quality of the copy, making sure that everything is factual, accurate, and reliable. Do not skimp on fact-checking and researching statistics – people are looking for objective information. Your blog should provide valuable information that the reader can “use”.

This way, you will have organic shares, references, backlinks, and more reads. To make sure you are posting something of value and worth referencing and backlinking, you should focus on FAQs in your SEO research. Write guest posts on your collaborators’ sites and get as many backlinks as possible. Also, write a bunch of blogs in the same keyword pool and let them link to each other.

You can use principles from silo website architecture to top ranks for competitive keywords. Write a 7000-word copy for a chosen main competitive keyword and 3000-word copies for less competitive sub-keywords. The sub keyword articles should link back to the main, strengthening its rankability.

Doing silo-type keyword research for your blogs can also seamlessly and intuitively organise the flow of knowledge navigation when you implement the links properly – you can lead your readers into a rabbit hole in your blogs.

Lastly, produce IG quote photos, summary videos, and podcasts that bring interested people back to your blogs.

We typically do this in a few stages:

1. We create an article on our website that will mention other websites and let them know we’ve quoted them and share the link with them.

2. Before sharing it with other websites we’ll also put out a press release that links back to the article

3. This gives them exposure and there’s a chance they will also share it on their social media.

4. We might do this 2 or 3 times to show some consistency and build that relationship so it’s not just a one-hit-wonder.

12. Victor H, SGXP

The best way to promote a new blog is to reach out to people with existing, relevant content and see if they’ll be interested in sharing and linking to your content/blog. It helps with SEO in the long run, as well as exposure to new audiences who’re already into your niche/vertical.

But make sure your content is good enough to be share-able in a sense, generic content is useless and doesn’t bring any value to their audience, or anyone who reads them. An easy way to achieve this is to include personal insights to your blog posts, personalized images as compared to stock photos, and references to resources/tools you use.

The internet has given everyone the ability to create blogs for free/at a low cost, which means genuinely useful content will be an outlier among those who blog without purpose and research.

According to Worldometer & Statista, 4.4 million blog posts are posted every day in 2020, make sure yours is worth reading.

Blogs are an abundance on the internet, ease of tech has created a compounding effect on everyone and anyone can set up a blog under 20 minutes, flooding the internet with personal experiences, generic topics they write about, and spam.

If you are early to blog, let’s say 10 years ago, it’s easy to promote “good” content, but now it takes you exceptional content to stand out.

I would say, start with writing about topics where you can provide exceptional, unique advice where others can’t. This gives you a reason to be sharable in the long run, improving your outreach success rate as well as content shares.

I.e you are a cryptocurrency coder in the crypto boom, journalists would love to hear from you and your blog posts. Your knowledge is scarce in the grand scheme of things as compared to what normal bloggers talk about.

I would position the “blog” behind your branding, leveraging off your existing social proof.

One of our favorite ways to promote our newest content is by adding it as part of our sales outreach campaign. At muON Marketing, we believe the best way to earn a new client is to build trust slowly over time and not by sending annoying emails.

We hope, by creating content that may bring value to our target audience they will come back to us on their terms asking for our services. Plus, the increased boost of traffic to the new blog out of the gate is beneficial for organic rankings as well. Don’t forget to keep the email short and friendly. No business owner has time to read a stranger’s long email.

Once the blog starts getting direct traffic from our outreach campaigns, we add a layer of Google Ads that target the specific keywords the blog is targeting. This helps get more traffic data about the blog where we can make adjustments based on what we find. This strategy also helps with our conversation rates.

15. Sandeep Mallya, 99signals

New bloggers should start building an email list right from the get-go. This is because your email subscribers are your most engaged readers. When you build an email list, you’re not just generating traffic for the short term. You’re creating a loyal fanbase who’ll keep revisiting your blog for more.

So how do you build an email list for your new blog? By offering content upgrades like eBooks, webinars, and case studies. Select one of your best-performing posts and create a content upgrade. Once your content upgrade is ready, promote it via strategically placed opt-in forms within your blog posts. Invest in a good lead generation tool like OptinMonster to help you in this process.

16. Will Cannon, UpLead

Focus on giving value to your audience

There are countless blogs out there, but the truth is only a few will ever be read by actual people. And although there are many reasons for this, one of the most important ones is value.

Google’s algorithm is always getting better at detecting value. And whereas keywords and subheadings are important with SEO, none of them will matter if your content has no value for the audience.

To make sure you’re packing as much value as possible, first think about your target audience. What do they want to get out of your article? How engaging are you making your article for them? Is it truly the best you can do?

Then, compare it to other articles already ranking for the same keywords. How is your article better? What’s giving to your audience that the rest isn’t?

Finally, edit as much as possible. Is everything easy to read? Can you explain one paragraph in one sentence instead?

If you pack your articles with value, you’ll write content that people love reading, and Google loves ranking.

17. Swadhin Agrawal, DigitalGYD

Promoting a new blog, especially if you don’t have a pre-existing audience is a challenge.

However, here are 2 of the top strategies that I use to get a lot of eyeballs on any new blog I launch.

1) Get influencers to promote your blog

When you are starting and don’t have an audience of your own, you could always leverage industry influencers to tap into their audience circle and quickly get a lot of traffic to your blog.

You could either use an all-in expert roundup (where you pitch influencers to share their views or tips on a particular topic) or write a well-researched article and add special opinions or strategies from a few influencers in it.

Both the strategies work extremely well.

Influencers get credibility and backlinks while you get social shares or mentions in their newsletters and a chance to tap into their audience circle.

Expert roundups are very popular and they will only grow in 2021 and beyond.

2) Leverage social media

Sounds like common advice?

Not really!

With the ever-changing social media dynamics and the decrease in organic reach, social media needs you to be creative with your approach.

Here are four social media strategies that can bring you a lot of engagement and traffic even if your blog is brand new:

YouTube or videos: Videos help you to get 157% more organic traffic from search engines, a 105% increase in time spent on site, and 2x overall conversions compared to non-video content strategy. So, make sure you include native videos (easy to make with tools like Canva, or a screen recorder like Camtasia) or at least embed relevant YouTube videos in your content.

Videos help you to get 157% more organic traffic from search engines, a 105% increase in time spent on site, and 2x overall conversions compared to non-video content strategy. So, make sure you include native videos (easy to make with tools like Canva, or a screen recorder like Camtasia) or at least embed relevant YouTube videos in your content. Twitter Threads: Twitter threads have been very popular recently and get a lot of engagement and clicks. You could repurpose a full blog post into 10-12 bite site tweets and post them all as a Twitter thread. Don’t forget to add a call to action in the last tweet to funnel users back to your blog/newsletter.

Twitter threads have been very popular recently and get a lot of engagement and clicks. You could repurpose a full blog post into 10-12 bite site tweets and post them all as a Twitter thread. Don’t forget to add a call to action in the last tweet to funnel users back to your blog/newsletter. Quora: Quora isn’t a new platform but still has a tremendous potential that doesn’t require you to be a known expert or a veteran blogger. You just need to subscribe to topics you have a hand in and answer questions that come your way. Here’s a guide to guide you even further.

Quora isn’t a new platform but still has a tremendous potential that doesn’t require you to be a known expert or a veteran blogger. You just need to subscribe to topics you have a hand in and answer questions that come your way. Here’s a guide to guide you even further. Pinterest: With Pinterest, all you need is a good topic and an even better graphic to pin. Pinterest is a great source of referral traffic that you can leverage to get traction for your new blog. Make sure to pin creative images (Canva has a lot of free templates or you can hire a VA from Fiverr) related to your blog post and be consistent with it. You can also participate in group boards to leverage others’ audiences and gain more engagement and clicks to your blog.

I hope these tips help you with promoting your new blog. Just remember, the key to success in blogging is in being consistent. Once you master it, you could grow your blog easily.

18. Chaudhry Usman Pervaiz, YODO

Focus on high-quality content, visuals that help to describe your points clearly, and the page speed. These are the top 3 key factors that help you rank automatically via Google Bot. Links do matter but your content matters the most. Your article must have a featured image that is Strong and helps users understand the topic.

Infographics help as well but it shouldn’t be that long. Include some CTAs as well. You will start noticing your articles getting noticed by Google but make sure to write on less difficult keywords so you start the ladder from the first step.

19. Shaurya Jain, Attention Always

When I first launched my blog, I remember going after the easiest keywords in my niche I could find. By doing this, Google promotes your blog instead of you having to do it manually. Creating content that matches the user intent is important as well whether the keyword is easy or difficult. With each passing day, Google is getting smarter and in its bid to serve the best result it only ranks pages that match user intent.

So my advice would be to go after easy keywords for which you can Ahrefs and then creating content (which has a unique take from the already ranking pages).

