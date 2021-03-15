I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

This position will operate on a remote, freelance basis.

Valnet Inc. is looking for content writers who are also Mac experts for website MakeUseof.com

MakeUseOf is one of the largest technology publications on the web today. They aim to equip all readers, whether they’re newcomers to tech or seasoned veterans, with the tools they need to make the most of their technology.

HotCars.com is looking for an Outreach Specialist/Staff Writer to join their team of car enthusiasts in bringing engaging automotive content to their expanding readership.

Love cars, writing about it, and talking to automotive experts? This job is just for you!

Since launching late 2018, HotCars.com has brought automotive news, reviews, and featured content to more than 100 million readers.

Column Five is looking to work with remote freelance writers and journalists who specialize in writing for software engineering and technology industries to support their growing portfolio of tech clients.

RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES

Write about a variety of technical topics for the software development industry

Interview subject-matter experts or executives via Zoom

Ghostwrite tech-focused articles for company blogs/publications

Craft sales narratives and slide decks for product-focused sales presentations

Present ideas to clients, gather feedback, iterate

Join weekly client syncs, presentations, client feedback sessions, team brainstorms

Bustle is seeking a remote, part-time writer to cover viral moments, social media and tech (think iPhones and Instagram), and holidays for Bustle’s Life vertical. Day-to-day responsibilities include pitching and writing. Coverage includes holiday gift guides, explaining how a viral TikTok trend works, how to use the latest Instagram feature, and the occasional brief around Starbucks’ latest drink.

Pro Teeth Guard is a growing eCommerce store providing affordable dental health products online.

They are looking for a talented content writer and marketer to help grow their content channel. You’ll not only be responsible for creating the highest quality, most informative, and most engaging content on the web in their niche, but you’ll also drive topic research, competitive analysis, and content decisions that directly contribute to business revenue.