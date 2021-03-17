Top 6 Blogs All Event Industry Bloggers Must Follow in 2021

The event industry is so dynamic that whether an experienced or a beginner, every industry stakeholder needs to consume some of the other thought leadership content.

And what’s a better way to do this than by reading insights shared by industry experts and individuals who live and breathe everything event-related, via their blogs.

After all, these blogs are accessible, provide a handful of information on global events, include real-life experiences and creative ideas, along with all the nitty-gritty of event planning.

But it’s time to address the elephant in the room – “There is a whole mountain of content that’s out there, where should I go first?”

Rest assured, we’ve got you covered. Here are 6 of the best event industry blogs from across the globe, that you need to keep a tab on this year:

Endless Events is an AV and event production company, founded in 2007. They have one of the most popular blogs in the industry. Their blog provides comprehensive articles with the latest tips, tricks, and trends for event planners, enabling them to create epic events (with a focus on technical production).

The range of topics covered includes monetization, engagement, production advice, staging inspiration, and more. Their blog also includes weekly scoops from different podcasts hosted by the Endless Events team, such as #EventIcons and Event Brew. These podcasts include candid conversations with industry leaders on the hottest industry topics and recent trends.

EventMB was started in 2007 by Julius Solaris and eventually became a part of Skift in 2019. It is a leading travel news and research brand. It is not just a blog but a complete bible of well-researched and insightful content.

To be specific, it is the go-to online resource for trends, technology, innovation, and education for the event industry.

The blog primarily segregates articles into 3 categories – Event Technology, Inspiration & Event Planning. It is well known for releasing the annual 10 Event Trends report, amongst an ensemble of helpful e-books, research reports, and guides. Some other noteworthy content items include – Event Management Software Reviews, The Virtual Event Tech Guide 2020, and The Future of The Event Industry 2021 Outlook.

Hubilo is a leading virtual and hybrid event platform, based in San Francisco, that provides a one-stop solution for all event planning and hosting needs. They also have a blog with a wealth of thought-leadership content.

Whether you’re looking for a guide on gamification, how to design and market your virtual/hybrid event, ways to engage attendees, want to gain insight on the latest industry trends and practices, or simply want to brush up on your event planning basics – Hubilo’s blog is the right place to go.

Broadly, their blog covers 6 categories – Virtual Events, Hybrid Events, Event Industry, Event Tech, Guest Posts & Case Studies. They also have an interesting line-up of eBooks, one of the most downloaded ones being – Unlocking the Potential of Virtual Events for Exhibitors.

The Virtual Events Institute is a global platform that aims to inspire and educate digital event professionals on how to produce exceptional virtual and hybrid events. It does this through a series of summits, certification courses, and blog content on topics shaping the events industry.

Their blog includes the latest virtual and hybrid event news, opinions, trends, interviews with industry leaders, and more.

Founded in 1996, Trade Shows News Network (TSNN) is a leading online news and resource portal for the trade show and events industry. They have a huge database of trade shows, exhibitions, public events, and conferences and they help facilitate exchange between buyers and sellers.

They have a blog that includes news, press releases, and best practices, tailored to guide trade show professionals.

UFI is a leading global association of trade show organizers, exhibition associations, exhibition center operators, and the like. With the goal to represent, promote and support, it includes almost 800 member organizations from around the world.

The UFI Blog brings together trade show organizers, venue owners, service providers, and international associations, in order to share the voices of industry professionals. The blog is quite comprehensive and covers a wide range of areas such as – Exhibition Industry, Digital Innovation, Best Practices, Industry Research and News.

This guest blog was provided in collaboration with (Falguni Jain from) Hubilo, which is a virtual and hybrid event platform with notable global clients that include the UN, Siemens, GITEX, NYU, AWS, and Tech in Asia.

Related posts:

How to Market Your Freelance Writing Business Using Physical Events

How to Increase Your Influence By Organizing Local Events