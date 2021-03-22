BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 22, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Do you love technology? Pocketnow is looking for a talented and passionate freelancer who can lend their expertise to their guides helping millions of readers each month on Pocketnow. This is a remote position and you can be based anywhere in the world as long as you have a reliable internet connection.

Augmented Supply is looking for freelance writers who can contribute 2-3 articles per week on a regular basis. Applicants must be –

Native speakers of English.

Based in the US or UK.

A beauty editorial agency needs weekly blog posts for one of their international clients (cosmetics and skin care). This client has an EXTREMELY unique voice and style (think: Pat McGrath or Urban Decay) with an ultra-specific set of guidelines, including word choice, so the writer must be able to seamlessly write using their inimitable tone of voice. They will provide outlines that detail blog post requirements, as well as a Language Library, etc.

Screen Rant is the #1 independent entertainment website on the web and publishes up-to-the-minute news on blockbuster movies, TV, video games, and comic books. Their editorial team is looking for an experienced editor to oversee Reality TV Features content under the leadership of the Reality TV Lead Editor. The selected candidate will have tremendous career growth opportunity within the organization.

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a dedicated anime expert to provide news coverage at CBR.com – the oldest and most respected comic book culture website in the world.

Are you an anime enthusiast dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest anime news and rumors? Are you a self-starting, hard-working, and dynamic writer who can investigate, research, and produce compelling news copy to tight deadlines and strict editorial standards?