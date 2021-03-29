BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 29, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.
BloggingPro Job Board Highlights
Shopping & Products Writer (project-based)
BuzzFeed is looking for freelance writers who can contribute product-focused articles to the BuzzFeed Shopping team. Writers should expect to be assigned posts based on your expertise and their brand partnerships.
Educational Content Writer & Editor
Binance is the global blockchain company behind the world’s largest digital asset exchange by trading volume and users, serving a greater mission to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption and increase the freedom of money.
Are you looking to be a part of the most influential company in the blockchain industry and contribute to the crypto-currency revolution that is changing the world?
Handicapping writer
Horse Racing Nation is looking for a talented individual to add to their writing team, with a focus on handicapping. Horse racing experience is required.
Freelance Writers Needed for Top Marketing Blog
Looking for several content freelancers to ghostwrite for a top marketing blog.
To be considered, you must be able to write at an expert level and meet strict deadlines; most interested in candidates who can write about conversion optimization, email marketing, and lead generation.
Freelance Deals Writer
The Manual is looking for a talented Deals Writer to come aboard and spread word about the latest must-know deals and sales. The ideal candidate is knowledgeable about men’s lifestyle topics, with a knack for writing both feature and deals content on a range of products and services, including but not limited to outdoor gear, home gym equipment, and kitchen appliances.
