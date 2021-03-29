BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 29, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

BuzzFeed is looking for freelance writers who can contribute product-focused articles to the BuzzFeed Shopping team. Writers should expect to be assigned posts based on your expertise and their brand partnerships.

Binance is the global blockchain company behind the world’s largest digital asset exchange by trading volume and users, serving a greater mission to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption and increase the freedom of money.

Are you looking to be a part of the most influential company in the blockchain industry and contribute to the crypto-currency revolution that is changing the world?

Horse Racing Nation is looking for a talented individual to add to their writing team, with a focus on handicapping. Horse racing experience is required.

Looking for several content freelancers to ghostwrite for a top marketing blog.

To be considered, you must be able to write at an expert level and meet strict deadlines; most interested in candidates who can write about conversion optimization, email marketing, and lead generation.

The Manual is looking for a talented Deals Writer to come aboard and spread word about the latest must-know deals and sales. The ideal candidate is knowledgeable about men’s lifestyle topics, with a knack for writing both feature and deals content on a range of products and services, including but not limited to outdoor gear, home gym equipment, and kitchen appliances.