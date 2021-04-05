BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, April 5, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Blavity News is looking for a skilled Weekend Editor who will be responsible for assigning, editing, publishing, and sharing articles to social media. This position partners closely with the Blavity News editorial team. The ideal candidate has three or more years of editing experience, is knowledgeable of and has a passion for Black culture, has a knack for headline-framing, an ability to write with empathy, and is comfortable working independently. The Weekend Editor is expected to review articles for clarity, structure, word choice, accuracy, and alignment with AP Style.

As a B2B writer at Summer, you will support their growing marketing team in developing original content to build brand awareness, educate student loan borrowers, and attract large employer prospects considering Summer as a benefit for their teams. This part-time, contract role may include the following responsibilities:

Writing weekly blog posts for both enterprise B2B and consumer audiences

Producing long-form B2B content including research reports (example here), whitepapers, eBooks and thought-leadership pieces

Collaborating with designers to produce and post social media content

BobVila.com, the online home of America’s original home improvement icon, is looking for contributing writers!

Visited by millions each month, Bob Vila publishes new content daily, with themes running the gamut from aspirational to instructional. Readers trust the brand for answers to their peskiest appliance problems, shopping guidance for household staples, and advice on how to streamline household maintenance.

Cloud Zero is looking for a freelance writer with experience writing on DevOps, software development, cloud computing, and cloud architecture. Must have in-depth knowledge in various areas.

BuzzFeed is looking for a contracted writer to work with the team working early mornings. You will take assignments from their timely editor to turn around as quickly as possible. You have experience sourcing, pitching, and writing about timely stories. You are plugged into a variety of film and TV shows and have a willingness to obsessively cover them.