BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, April 12, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend and are healthy.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

At Calm, their mission is to make the world happier and healthier! They’re growing their library of epic kids content and are looking for talented freelance writers to join the team! As a freelance writer you’ll pitch and brainstorm new fiction kids Sleep Story ideas, get to work with exciting originals and beloved characters, and write scripts that’ll come to life and be heard all around the world!

Better is redefining homeownership and making it simpler, faster—and most importantly—more accessible for everyone. They leverage technology and expertise to find ways that can make the homebuying journey more approachable and understandable. They need a lead copywriter for content.

TZR is seeking a remote, part-time writer to cover beauty news and shopping. Day-to-day responsibilities include scanning, pitching, and writing news stories ranging from product launches to celebrity style as well as original reported shopping stories which encompass a mix of evergreen, service-driven, and trend stories.

CoinDesk is looking for experienced writers and content creators to contribute to their Learn section, which comprises evergreen, educational content about bitcoin and cryptocurrency. They are primarily looking for writers to contribute informational articles about cryptocurrency, digital assets, blockchain technology, trading, companies, mining, and other topics.

Razorfish is looking for someone who is both conceptual and able to put pen to paper, with experience both dreaming up and producing content for social and digital channels. You will be working in tandem with an art director and designer to elevate a brand through social storytelling, both in small spaces (i.e., individual social posts) and via broader initiatives (things like a filmed content series).