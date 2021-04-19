BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, April 19, 2021

Good morning, all. How was your weekend? I hope you were able to sit back and relax.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week right.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

BuzzFeed is looking for freelance writers who can contribute streaming and entertainment focused articles to the BuzzFeed Shopping team in conjunction with its affiliate partners.

Bloggerboy is onboarding some new clients in the sales SaaS space, and they’re looking to bring onboard some writers with inside sales experience. You’ll need to have some blog writing experience, at a minimum, and should be able to show what you’ve got with an example or two.

The Balance is looking for a writer with a strong editorial background and a good grasp of SEO best practices. In this contract, remote role, you’ll work closely with the editorial and growth teams to provide smart guidance to editors working on new, trending articles and updating existing evergreen articles. This is a remote position, but applicants must live within the United States and be able to commit at least 20 hours per week (more hours may be available as projects continue on)

Are you interested in beauty, fashion, and lifestyle? Do you have a passion for writing and editing? Zeta Global is looking for an experienced editor and proofreader! You will need to be actively involved in the editing and proofreading process for 20+ articles a week. The articles are typically 500-800 words each and focus on beauty, lifestyle, fashion, and health. You will have the ability to use your own voice and style to edit when needed.

CBR is looking for a dedicated and experienced Comic Book Reviewer. Do you keep up to date with all the big issues from Marvel and DC? Do you pour over the weekly crop of books from Image, IDW, Valiant, Boom and all the other fantastic publishers in the industry?