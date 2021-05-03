BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, May 3, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Technical writer wanted to:

Create high-quality technical documentation for client products.

Work closely with product teams to learn about the product, as well as work with the products hands-on while new features are in development. Writers also work with customers who provide feedback about our documentation and services to improve the documentation.

InspiringApps is looking for a talented writer to generate engaging, original content for their blog and other marketing materials. You will research tech topics, pitch ideas for posts, write, and edit content.

Razorfish is looking for a freelance copywriter for our NYC or Los Angeles office, focused on Social Media channels.

Screen Rant is the #1 entertainment website on the web and publishes up-to-the-minute news on blockbuster movies, TV, video games, and comic books. Their editorial team is looking for an experienced editor to oversee Reality TV Features content under the leadership of the Reality TV Lead Editor.

Luckie is looking for a freelance copywriter to help out on clients like Regions Bank, US Civil Rights Trail, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and others. This will include everything from day to day digital and social, to big brand ideas.